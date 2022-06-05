Vigilante mob murders Uber driver

A vigilante mob in Cape Town’s Parkwood area beat Uber driver Abongile Mafalala to death and set his Toyota Avanza and broken body on fire, reports Rapport.

According to the report, a person on social media claimed that someone in a suspicious vehicle was abducting girls in the area.

Journalist and community safety expert Yusuf Abramjee said there were reports that three girls were kidnapped in Parkwood.

One of the girls apparently managed to escape, after which the community got hold of a suspect and attacked him.

According to Rapport’s article, Mafalala was transporting customers shortly after the child abduction allegations started circulating around Parkwood.

When the vigilante mob spotted his vehicle, they descended on him.

Mafalala’s two passengers fled before he was beaten, stoned, and assaulted with sticks and sharp objects.

His Avanza was stripped of its wheels and CD player before the mob smashed the windows and bodywork, and set it alight.

Police have reportedly apprehended four suspects identified from videos of the incident.

Parkwood community leaders told Rapport they had never experienced such a kangaroo court-incident. They blamed gangs in the area for stoking violence.

Foundation for Positive Change founder Rashaad Allen said the attack indicates a drastic turn.

“People are scared that children get kidnapped,” he said.

“Our children don’t play in the road anymore. In the mornings, Parkwood’s people walk in groups, afraid of being [robbed].”