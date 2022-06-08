The Ford F-150 Lightning can charge dead electric cars — including Teslas

Ford’s F-150 Lightning electric bakkie can charge other electric vehicles through its bi-directional charging feature and even comes with an adapter specific to Teslas.

A member of a Ford Lightning owner’s forum shared pictures of the connector and his surprise at the inclusion of the adapter.

The included Tesla adapter is produced by a company called Lenz, and it was not listed amongst the vehicle’s standard accessories.

According to The Verge, most electric vehicles (EVs) use a standard J1772 charging connector, but Teslas require an adapter found at the company’s Supercharger sites.

Other members of the Lightning owners forum expressed their delight at being able to rescue stranded Teslas.

“I love the idea of helping out stranded Teslas!” one user said.

“Lightning to the rescue. We can help all those poor dead Teslas,” another stated.

The Ford F-150 Lightning features the company’s Pro Power Onboard generator feature, which allows all variants to output up to 2.4kW from various outlets on the vehicle.

Higher-trimmed models have the added option of increasing the generator’s capacity to 9.6kW, which allows the vehicle to charge other EVs at 7.2kW.

