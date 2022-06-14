Toyota reveals home battery system your car can charge

14 June 2022

Toyota revealed its first entry into the home battery sector with its O-Uchi Kyuden System, which can be charged by various electrified vehicles.

The system provides a rated capacity of 8.7kWh and a rated output of 5.5kWh, and Toyota said it is ideal for supporting a home solar power system.

“By linking with a photovoltaic system, it can supply the appropriate amount of electricity based on customer needs throughout the day and night,” it said.

“Toyota believes that using this system will encourage the use of solar power.”

Toyota said the system is unique as it can be charged by various electrified vehicles, not just those sold by Toyota.

The system supports 100V AC charging from the following types of electrified vehicles:

  • Hybrid electric vehicles;
  • Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles;
  • Battery electric vehicles; and
  • Fuel cell electric vehicles.

According to Toyota, the O-Uchi Kyuden System “can use electricity stored in electrified vehicles as a backup power source during power outages”.

The system also offers a smartphone application to allow owners to view storage capacity, the operation mode, and other settings.

Pre-orders opened in Japan on Thursday, 2 June 2022, and sales will begin in August. There is no indication of whether Toyota will sell the battery system in other countries.

