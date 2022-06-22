Electric vehicle market share in South Africa showed significant improvement in 2021, with sales rising to 218 from 92 in 2020.

Citing EV-volumes.com, BusinessDay reported that the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) in South Africa in 2021 was the Mini Cooper SE, which made up 31% of total EV sales in the country.

It was followed closely by the BMW iX, contributing 29% of EV sales.

The best-selling EVs in South Africa in 2021, and the number of units sold, are listed below:

Mini Cooper SE — 68

BMW iX — 63

Porsche Taycan — 33

BMW i3 — 20

Jaguar i-Pace — 19

Audi e-tron — 15

Pricing is a significant contributing factor to the uptake of EVs in South Africa.

GreenCape revealed in its 2022 Electric Vehicles Market Intelligence report that 74% of those who responded to its EV price survey were only willing to pay between R200,000 and R500,000 for an electric car.

This presents a challenge as pricing for the Mini Cooper SE — the cheapest EV you can buy in South Africa — starts at R658,000.

“All EV models currently in the SA market cost more than R450,000, which is out of reach of most SA vehicle buyers,” GreenCape noted.

GreenCape further explained that the existing range of EVs available in South Africa does not cater to the emerging middle-class and middle-income groups.

“These individuals purchase vehicles that cost between R150,000 and R350,000 and constitute a larger portion of the market than the high-income group,” it said.

Therefore, there is a need for carmakers to introduce EVs at a lower-price point to increase uptake in South Africa.

The six best-selling electric vehicles available in South Africa, and their specifications, are listed below.

Mini Cooper SE

Engine power/torque: 13k5W/270Nm

13k5W/270Nm 0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Range: 215km

215km Price: R658,000

BMW iX xDrive40

Engine power/torque: 240kW/630Nm

240kW/630Nm 0-100km/h: 6.1 seconds

6.1 seconds Range: 390km

390km Price: R2,175,000

Porsche Taycan

Engine power/torque: 240kW/345Nm

240kW/345Nm 0-100km/h: 5.1 seconds

5.1 seconds Range: 360km

360km Price: R2,303,000

Porsche Taycan Turbo S

Engine power/torque: 460kW/1,050Nm

460kW/1,050Nm 0-100km/h: 2.8 seconds

2.8 seconds Range: 360km

360km Price: R4,134,000

BMW i3

Engine power/torque: 125kW/250Nm

125kW/250Nm 0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds

7.3 seconds Range: 285–307km

285–307km Price: R754,200

Jaguar i-Pace

Engine power/torque: 294kW/696Nm

294kW/696Nm 0-100km/h: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds Range: 446km

446km Price: From 2,029,800

Audi e-tron 55 quattro

Engine power/torque: 300kW/664Nm

300kW/664Nm 0-100km/h: 5.7 seconds

5.7 seconds Range: 417km

417km Price: R1,745,000

