South Africans paying over R200 more for a tank of petrol than at the start of 2022

South African motorists are now paying around R205 to R366 more per tank of petrol than they were in January this year.

That is despite government’s ongoing 50% discount on the general fuel levy, which has shaved R1.50 off every litre of petrol for the past three months.

The government introduced this relief to avoid potentially massive hikes due to surging global Brent Crude oil prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Even with this intervention in place, inland petrol prices reached records of R24.17 for unleaded 95 and R23.94 for unleaded 93 in June 2022.

In January 2022, unleaded 95 was R19.71 per litre, and unleaded 93 was R19.36.

Those would be the lowest prices South African motorists would pay for fuel in the first half of 2022.

While there is no doubt that the current fuel prices are already burning holes in many motorists’ pockets, there is more bad news for July’s adjustment.

The latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) points toward basic fuel price increases of R1.84 for 95 unleaded and R1.64 for 93 unleaded from 6 July 2022.

The wholesale prices of 50ppm and 500ppm diesel are also set for hikes of around R1.63 per litre.

Making matters worse, these increases do not factor in an additional 75 cents per litre that could be added as the fuel levy relief is phased out.

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana previously said the discount would drop from R1.50 to R0.75 from 6 July 2022 and then be withdrawn entirely from 2 August 2022.

To get an idea of how significant this year’s hikes have been, we calculated how much it would cost to fill a car’s tank with petrol in June 2022 compared to January 2022.

We used three standard fuel tank sizes — 45 litres, 60 litres, and 80 litres — for our calculations.

Forty-five litres is the typical capacity of most hatchbacks, small sedans and SUVs.

For these types of vehicles, we determined it would cost R205.20 more to fill up inland than five months ago if you use unleaded 95.

Sixty-litre tanks are often used in larger sedans and medium-sized SUVs.

Drivers with these cars pay R273.60 more for unleaded 95 inland in June than they did in January.

Owners of big bakkies and SUVs that don’t use diesel are the worst off, paying about R364.80 more per 80-litre tank of unleaded 95 when bought inland.

The table below compares how much South African motorists paid to fill up various common-sized fuel tanks in June and January 2022.

Price to fill up typical vehicle tanks Tank size January 2022 June 2022 Increase 93 unleaded (inland) 45 litres R871.20 R1,077.30 R206.10 60 litres R1,161.60 R1,436.40 R274.80 80 litres R1,548.80 R1,915.20 R366.40 95 unleaded (inland) 45 litres R882.45 R1,087.65 R205.20 60 litres R1,176.60 R1,450.20 R273.60 80 litres R1,568.80 R1,933.60 R364.80

