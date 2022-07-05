Tesla update helps cars avoid pothole damage

A new Tesla software update allows its electric vehicles (EV) to scan for road defects such as potholes, according to an Electrek report.

The EV can then use the data to enable adaptive suspension in supported vehicles to prevent damage and provide a more comfortable ride.

“Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section,” the update’s release notes read.

“This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla vehicles.”

Electrek noted that the system would need to account for various weather and road conditions.

Tesla uses its fleet of customer vehicles with Autopilot hardware to collect data on rough road cases and teach its neural network how to handle them effectively.

The EV manufacturer said the instrument cluster would show when the vehicle’s suspension is raised for comfort. It can be changed to the auto setting by going to Controls, Suspension, Adaptive Suspension Damping, and selecting Auto.

The update forms part of Tesla’s Autopilot feature and will only be available in its cars that support adaptive suspension, including the new Model S and Model X.