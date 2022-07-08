Car makers must include anti-speeding tech in new EU models

The European Commission has announced that all new cars sold in the EU from July 2024 must include intelligent speed assistance technology.

Starting from July 2022, it said that intelligent speed assistance technology (ISA) is mandatory for any new models or types of vehicles introduced to the market.

ISA technology alerts speeding drivers by providing sensory feedback. It could also automatically reduce a vehicle’s speed.

The ISA system has four feedback options that European car manufacturers can implement.

These are a cascaded acoustic warning, a cascaded vibrating warning, haptic feedback through the acceleration pedal, and a speed control function.

“The first two feedback options do not directly intervene but only provide warnings — first optic and if there is no response from the driver, a delayed acoustic/vibrating warning,” the EU said.

Feedback duration is kept as short as possible to avoid potentially annoying the driver.

Providing haptic feedback through the acceleration pedal gently pushes back a driver’s foot to alert them that they are speeding.

“The driver can ignore this feedback and override the system by pushing slightly harder on the acceleration pedal.”

The Commission said drivers could also override the automatic speed adjustment option by simply depressing the accelerator with more force.

“The rollout of ISA is a huge step forward for road safety and has the potential to dramatically reduce road traffic injuries and fatalities,” it said.

ISA has already been implemented in several European vehicle models from manufacturers including Citroen, Fiat, Honda, Jaguar, Mercedes, Land Rover, Peugeot, Renault, and Volvo.