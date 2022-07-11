Airport app for South Africa — with flight updates, parking payments, and navigation to your car

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has launched a new mobile app to let travellers get updates on their flights, pay for parking, and navigate at the airport.

The free app was rolled out at the beginning of July 2022 and is available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery as the “ACSA App”.

Acsa chief information officer, Mthoko Mncwabe, said it was designed to make the airport experience easier, considering customers’ needs when getting ready to fly.

“The launch of this app is part of Acsa’s digital transformation drive that is central to enhancing the modern customer experience,” said Mncwabe.

“Passengers can get all the information they require when travelling — at the touch of a button.”

To start using the app, travellers must register an account using their email address, or a Google, Facebook, or Twitter account.

Firstly, users can view and search for flights by airport or conduct advanced searches to get flight information for future flights.

They can also subscribe to a flight to receive notifications on its status from the app.

In addition, the app allows customers to pre-book and pay for parking at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

This feature supports saving your vehicle and card details for easy access and payments.

The app also comes with an Airports Guide that lets users search for and navigate to points of interest inside the airport.

Users can also save their vehicle’s location within the app, allowing them to quickly find it upon their return.

Acsa said for ease of reference, it has listed all airport facilities and services on the app.

The app’s Health and Safety feature lets travellers get information on the clinic, current Covid-19 protocols, and medical call-out procedures for emergencies.

Passengers can also use the app to book and store the results of their Covid-19 PCR test when travelling through OR Tambo airport.

In-app customer service is also available via a chatbot or human agent.