Cheapest online services for renewing your vehicle licence disc

A wide range of online providers can help you renew your vehicle licence disc, ensuring you don’t have to visit a Post Office or Driver’s Licence Testing Centre (DLTC) yourself.

Hundreds of thousands of South African motorists have struggled to renew their driver’s licence cards in the past few months.

There have been several reasons for this — but one major factor is that the service is limited to DLTCs — which have been riddled with system problems and corruption.

Fortunately, getting your vehicle licence disc has not been nearly as much of a hassle for years.

While it’s possible to complete a renewal in person at your nearest Post Office branch, you can also choose one of several public and private service providers to handle the process on your behalf.

Private providers saw an opportunity to save motorists the time and effort of standing in a queue, acting as a proxy between them and the licence disc issuer.

For this service, they typically charge a very modest service fee and also give you the option of having your licence disc couriered to your home or office.

This is no longer limited to small-time operators that only work regionally but has evolved into national-level services with thousands of customers.

Even one of South Africa’s major banks — FNB — has been offering a licence disc renewal feature through its mobile app since June 2017.

The bank charges a service fee of R199 on top of the vehicle licence fee that depends on your car’s tare. FNB’s fee funds the administration and delivery of your disc.

Food retailer Pick n Pay also launched a licence disc renewal service in January 2022, for which it now charges a R250 service fee and R99.99 courier fee.

Regarding government-driven initiatives, both the South African Post Office and Road Traffic Management Corporation launched online licence disc renewal services this year.

While MyBroadband has had rather disappointing experiences using these services, they are among the cheapest, at R147 and R171, respectively.

Some motorists might prefer to save a few rands and wait an extra week. Others might argue that private providers don’t charge much more for their service and delivery fees and are worth the additional cost.

The table below compares popular vehicle licence disc renewal services in South Africa, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

It does not show the licence fee itself, which will vary by vehicle weight and registered province.