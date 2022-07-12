The recently uncovered “Uber Files” — an international investigation into the ride-hailing company’s global activities — alleges that Uber falsified data in its app to obstruct regulators and law enforcement.

More specific to South Africa, The Washington Post reported that Uber had knowingly put its drivers in the country at risk of debt and danger.

When Uber launched in South Africa, it motivated drivers to join its platform with promises of a better life and, in some cases, cash payments to the value of around $400 (close to R7,000 today).

However, over time its policy changes resulted in drivers receiving less remuneration while taking on higher risks.

The Washington Post spoke to ex-Uber SA driver Shaun Cupido about his experiences driving for the ride-hailing platform.

Cupido explained that when he first joined, the money was good, but he said that little by little, Uber changed its policies resulting in lower pay and increased risks.

Based in Cape Town, Cupido said Uber recruited more drivers to the city, cutting his daily trips in half due to the new competition.

He added that things became even riskier when Uber changed its policy to allow cash payments for its rides, making drivers a target for criminals as they now had to carry sums of cash in their cars.

Cupido was eventually attacked while driving for Uber. The attackers stole his rented car, and he received stitches in his head.

It took him a month to recover from the attack, which resulted in him being too scared to continue driving people around for a living.

Cupido explained that Uber refused to compensate him for his glasses that were broken during the attack, despite having promised to help.

Cupido’s story is just one of many Uber drivers in South Africa who have been attacked, whether by thieves or rivals in the local cab and minibus taxi industries.

Former Uber SA operations manager Stephan Swart reportedly said Uber was aware that rolling out the cash acceptance policy would put its drivers at higher risk of being robbed.

However, the ride-hailing company went ahead with its rollout anyways as it believed it would appeal to millions of South Africans without credit or debit cards and boost rides by as much as 30%.

Swart said he helped organise driver “engagement days” every year, which Uber claimed were to address driver’s concerns.

“We would do these phoney-baloney sort of events to prove that we look out for the drivers,” The Washington Post quoted Swart as saying.

“We would listen to drivers and hear their concerns, but you often felt like, ‘Yes, we hear it, but what can we really do about it?'”

He explained that this was because senior Uber executives refused to raise driver pay in the country, despite protests at the company’s South African offices becoming common.

Uber drivers in South Africa were not allowed to decline cash tips when it launched in 2016. However, Uber requires cash customers to provide personal information before being allowed to book a ride.

By August 2017, Uber allowed drivers to decline cash trips. In September 2021, the ride-hailing platform implemented a policy that required new cash customers to confirm their identity by linking their social media accounts and providing a selfie.

The Uber Files

Leaked documents from former Uber top executive Mark MacGann revealed how the ride-hailing company impeded regulators and law enforcement during its aggressive entrances to cities outside of the US.

Launched by The Guardian, the project’s evidence includes over 124,000 emails, text messages, and other records allegedly implicating Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick.

The Washington Post contacted a spokesperson representing Kalanick regarding the allegations.

“Travis Kalanick never authorised any actions or programmes that would obstruct justice in any country,” Devon Spurgeon, the spokesperson representing Kalanick, said.

“Mr Kalanick never suggested that Uber should take advantage of violence at the expense of driver safety.”

“Any accusation that Mr Kalanick directed, engaged in, or was involved in any of these activities is completely false,” Spurgeon added.

MyBroadband asked Uber SA for comment, but it had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

Update — Uber provided the following statement from its general manager for Sub Saharan Africa, Frans Hiemstra:

“Since our South Africa launch in 2013, we have created economic opportunities for thousands of people in South Africa and currently have 20,000 drivers and delivery people earning through the Uber and Uber Eats apps.

Safety is and has always been a top priority for us, and we have invested heavily over the years in technology to help keep drivers and riders safe. Many of these industry-leading safety features are now available in South Africa, including our in-app emergency button and strong rider verification measures.”