Ford recalls thousands of hybrids over engine fire risk

Ford has expanded a recall of two large SUV models in the US and issued a new one for more than 100,000 hybrid SUVs, according to a report from CNBC.

Both recalls relate to potential engine fire risks, although for different reasons.

Ford initially recalled 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the US in May 2022 and advised owners to park them outside and away from buildings, as the fires could supposedly occur even with the ignition off.

It has now expanded this recall to include 66,000 vehicles.

The company has traced the problem with these vehicles to the battery junction box’s circuit boards susceptible to electrical shorts.

Ford said it had received reports of 21 fires and one injury related to this issue.

Dealers will now check the boxes for melting damage and replace the board if needed while removing or repairing a cooling fan ground wire connected to the junction box.

However, these parts are only expected to be ready by early September, so owners will have to use other cars in the interim.

The new recall affects certain Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair hybrid vehicles with model years between 2020 and 2022.

The company has determined that a crankshaft machining problem in these cars’ engines could cause them to fail.

That could result in significant amounts of oil and fuel vapour leaking onto hot parts and bursting into flames.

Ford has received 23 reports of fires while the engines were on for this particular problem.

To fix it, dealers will add drain holes to one of the under-hood shields and switch the active grille shutters to allow more airflow, reducing the under-hood temperatures to below the ignition points of engine oil and fuel vapour.

Ford has already attended to the crankshaft problem in its production process and maintains that engine failures are exceptionally rare.

None of the impacted models are sold in South Africa, but the country is no stranger to Ford-related fires.

South Africa was impacted by the infamous recall of approximately 173,000 Kuga 1.6-litre Ecoboost models built between July 2012 and June 2014 at the company’s Valencia and Elebuga factories.

In that instance, it was discovered that the engine could overheat due to a lack of coolant circulation.

That could cause the cylinder head to crack and leak oil onto hot parts under the hood, resulting in a fire.

It was later discovered that activating the seatbelt pre-tensor could potentially cause its insulation material to catch alight.

What is interesting about this is that the Escape and Kuga are effectively the same models, with the former being the preferred name in the US and Australia, while the latter is used in Europe and other countries, including South Africa.

The Escape was also recalled in the US before the Kuga due to engine fires.