Driving licence renewal chaos — half of Gauteng’s centres have no slots

Fewer than half of the Driver’s Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) in Gauteng have slots available for motorists to renew their licences, meaning you could have difficulty renewing your card even when planning well in advance.

MyBroadband tested Natis’ online booking system and found that of the 49 DLTCs listed for Gauteng, only 22 — or 45% — have slots available.

The rest of the process worked well, allowing you to book a day and time you would like to visit the DLTC, even though you may have a long commute if your nearest centre didn’t have available slots.

It would appear, however, that the system still doesn’t allow online payments for the renewal of driver’s licences.

Once you have booked a day and time, the system presents a payment summary and specifies that “if you choose to book only, please note that the fee will be paid at the chosen DLTC’.

However, the system doesn’t provide options other than “Book Only” and “Cancel”.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) told MyBroadband that while it had seen fewer complaints from motorists struggling to book slots, it appears that there are still constraints.

“Outa is aware of the problem being experienced by motorists and has also noted the DLCA’s [Drivers License Card Account] efforts to resolve the backlog,” Outa said.

“We are however of the opinion that the Minister should seriously consider Outa’s submission regarding the extension of the driver’s license validity period from 5 to 10 years,” Outa said.

Outa said it had not received any feedback from the Minister on this issue.

Although the majority of complaints it receives relate to motorists who have applied successfully but have yet to receive their renewed card, the organisation said it still receives complaints from those struggling to book slots.

40,000 fines for expired licences in May

A Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson recently told MyBroadband that law enforcement officials issued more than 40,000 fines for expired cards in May 2022 — over 1,300 fines a day.

With the fine for driving without a licence set at R1,250, officers therefore issued approximately R50 million in fines to motorists in May.

This is concerning for motorists as there are still complaints of significant delays in receiving renewed cards littered on social media, despite the RTMC claiming that cards are produced within six weeks.

Outa suggested that motorists with evidence of their delay in booking or receiving their card shouldn’t pay the fine but rather defend themselves in court.

“We would have hoped that the authorities would still be sensitive to the difficulties experienced as a result of the backlogs in the months of May and June, and that the authorities could or should have issued warnings as opposed to fining the public,” Outa said.

“We believe that fining anyone for an expired driving license, in the event they could produce documents and evidence of having tried to book and obtain their licenses, would be deemed to be unfair.”

“Nonetheless, we suggest that those individuals who can prove that the delay in booking and obtaining their driving licenses was not for a lack of trying and that their situation was as a result of the State — that they should not pay the fine and elect to defend themselves in court,” Outa added.