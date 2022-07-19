Traffic officials arrested for R60-million vehicle licence fraud

Six officials from the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security, and Liaison were apprehended on Monday, 18 July 2022, on suspicion of being involved in multi-million-rand vehicle licencing fraud.

The suspects were arrested by the Hawks and the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC’s) National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit (NTACU) and appeared in the Mpumalanga Magistrate Court shortly after that, a statement from the RTMC said.

The accused are Xoliswa Celia Ngcelwane (51), Allman Thabang Masuku (37), Nkosinathi Samuel Gumede (44), Thembi Millicent Moslehi (53), Agnes Nosipho Ndzinisa (42) and Nompumelelo Winni Nxumalo (35).

It is alleged they were involved in the fraudulent redetermination and classification of vehicles to help motorists in Mpumalanga avoid paying licencing fees and penalties between 2018 and 2019.

The RTMC said that investigations indicated this cost the province close to R60 million in revenue.

The suspects were released on R15,000 bail each and are set to reappear in court on 29 September 2022, likely facing a total of 603 counts of fraud, theft, and money laundering.

RTMC said that NTACU and the Hawks would continue investigating the crimes and that more arrests were expected, as the suspects were believed to have colluded with “many” officials from registering authorities in Mpumalanga.