South Africans planning a long-distance getaway during the 2022 December holidays might want to consider booking their flights soon.

A quick analysis of flights in the country during this period shows that prices are substantially higher than during 2020 and 2021.

The loss of Kulula operator Comair has significantly impacted flight availability and prices in South Africa.

Comair handled around 40% of the country’s domestic flight volume, which means that other airlines — including Lift, FlySafair, and Airlink — have seen an influx of customers.

But it is not only Comair’s missing capacity driving up prices.

The airline industry is also taking a hit from the rise in oil prices, which has driven up the cost of aviation fuel.

Aviation expert and SA Flyer editor Guy Leitch warned that this combination could lead to flight prices in South Africa surging by as much as 400%.

The chart below shows how the Brent crude oil and jet fuel prices have changed in the past few months.

In addition, the 2022 holiday period is expected to see substantially higher demand for flights than in the past two years, wherein travel was more limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MyBroadband previously compared the prices various airlines charged for economy flights between popular destinations leading up to the 2020 summer holidays.

For that comparison, we looked at what it would cost to book one-way flights on several airlines for Thursday, 17 December 2020, only around a month before that date.

To see how current prices fared against that year, we looked at flights available on Thursday, 15 December 2022.

Because the date is around five months away from our booking date of 19 July 2022, we expected flights to be cheaper. Prices usually increase the shorter the period between your booking date and the flight.

Instead, we found that tickets were already substantially more expensive than in 2020, particularly between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The table below compares the 2020 and 2022 prices of one-way tickets between Johannesburg and Cape Town, and Johannesburg and George.

We also included the cheapest rates available in economy class with South African Airways and Airlink, although they weren’t flying in 2020.

Johannesburg to Cape Town Airline 17 December 2020 price 15 December 2022 price Increase Lift R1,325 R1,536 16% FlySafair R1,422 R1,831 29% SAA — R2,331.46 — Cape Town to Johannesburg Airline 17 December 2020 price 15 December 2022 price Increase Lift R855 R1,090 27% FlySafair R822 R1,131 38% SAA — R1,664.46 — Johannesburg to George Airline 17 December 2020 15 December 2022 price Increase Lift R1,895 No flight — FlySafair R2,222 R2,234 0.5% Airlink — R2,276.46 — George to Johannesburg Airline 17 December 2020 price 15 December 2022 price Increase Lift R1,095 No flight — FlySafair R920 R1,031 12% Airlink — R1,252.96 —

For another perspective, we looked at how much it would cost to book flights in the nearer future compared to last year.

Although we did not have a like-for-like comparison for the exact same dates in both years, we once again looked at flights over a weekend at least two weeks from our booking date.

This once again showed that tickets are much more expensive than last year.

For example, a return flight with FlySafair between Johannesburg and Cape Town cost R3,850 compared to R2,800 last year.

All the other airlines were also more expensive, with a return ticket on the same route between 38-68% more expensive.

The table below shows the price of return flight tickets over a weekend in November 2021 compared to August 2022.