Tesla Cybertruck could be ready by mid-2023

During a call for Tesla investors, Elon Musk said that the company hopes to start shipping its Cybertruck in the “middle of next year”, according to a report from The Verge.

The news provides a more-specific timeline than the Tesla CEO has given before. During the company’s earnings call for the last quarter of 2021, Musk said it hopes to begin deliveries sometime in 2023.

Potential buyers now have a better idea of when the Cybertruck can get out on the road.

However, Musk didn’t specify what Tesla still had to achieve before it could start delivering its battery-powered pickup truck.

Tesla first revealed its electric truck in November 2019, after having announced that it would add a bakkie to its line-up in 2017.

At the time, Musk stated that the “cyberpunk” bakkie would look “like it came out of a sci-fi movie” and called it “the coolest car” he’d ever seen.

Musk stayed true to his word as the Cybertruck sports a unique angular design.

During Musk’s showcase of the vehicle in November 2019, he said the truck could go from 0-60mph in 2.9 seconds and played a video of the Cybertruck beating a Porsche 911 off the line.

The Cybertruck will be available in three electric motor variants.

At the time of its announcement, Tesla said the single-motor variant would cost $39,900 (R686,000, excl. VAT and duties), while the dual- and triple-motor configurations would cost $49,900 (R858,000) and $69,900 (R1,202,000), respectively.

Tesla unveiled the truck on 22 November 2019, and within three days had already accumulated more than 200,000 pre-orders for the vehicle.

