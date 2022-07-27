Formula 1’s fully sustainable fuel on track for 2026

Formula 1 (F1) wants to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030, and an essential aspect of achieving that goal is to use sustainable fuel in its cars.

The organisation said it is on schedule to have its 100% sustainable fuel ready by 2026, claiming that most road cars would also be able to use it.

The organisation describes the combustible as a “drop-in” sustainable fuel, meaning that engines do not have to be modified to run on it.

F1 managing director of motorsports Ross Brawn said the organisation is working on an E-fuel where the carbon footprint is entirely neutral.

He explained that the process of producing the fuel uses the same amount of carbon emitted from the engine.

“It means that the engines do not add anything to the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” Brawn said.

If it works as described and F1 makes it broadly available, the sustainable fuel could help to reduce emissions worldwide.

Brawn explained that there are close to two billion internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) on the planet, and regardless of the renewable solution that gets widely adopted around the globe, there will still be two billion ICE cars.

“There are parts of the world where those cars won’t change to electric,” he said.

“If we drop a fuel which has much less impact on the environment into those cars, it’s a positive change, and we will be sending a strong message that that is a feasible way to go.”