Big strike over petrol prices and load-shedding

South Africa’s biggest labour union federation will stage a national strike on 24 August to protest against the rising cost of fuel and food and continuing power cuts.

The planned work stoppage will also represent “a response by the workers to the ongoing class warfare directed at them by both public and private sector employers,” the Congress of South African Trade Unions said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Further details about the strike will be announced on 18 August, it said.

The rival South African Federation of Trade Unions also plans to hold a national strike on 24 August, News24 reported on 5 August.