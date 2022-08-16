Big petrol price drop could be hijacked with e-toll levy

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) worries that finance minister Enoch Godongwana will use an expected fuel price drop in September as an opportunity to squeeze in a levy to replace Gauteng’s e-tolls.

Outa warned that Godongwana might increase the fuel levy by 25-30 cents per litre to cover the Gauteng freeway improvement bonds, something the e-toll “debacle” failed to do.

“Recently, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula indicated that an announcement on the e-toll decision is expected to coincide with the Minister of Finance’s medium-term budget policy statement, due in October,” stated Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

The civil action group said there were “strong hints” that the finance minister would increase the fuel levy to offset the scrapping of e-tolls.

“Should this happen, Outa will denounce this decision on the basis that the fuel levy has already been increased in excess of R2.50/l since the Gauteng freeway upgrade began in 2008,” Duvenage added.

The latest data from the Central Energy Fund points to a reduction at the pumps of roughly R2.57 for unleaded 95 and R2.41 for unleaded 93 petrol next month.

Wholesale prices of 500ppm and 50ppm diesel are also set to drop by R2.24 and R2.18, respectively.

These expected reductions are primarily driven by plunging global oil prices in the past few weeks, and a slight strengthening of the rand against the US dollar over the same period.

Outa said South Africans would cherish a fuel price cut. However, even with the reduction, next month’s estimated petrol price of R22.83 would still be 25% higher than the R18.34 it cost in September 2021.

The organisation previously advised government to add a ring-fenced 10-cent per litre increase to the fuel levy to pay for the Gauteng freeway improvement project instead of e-tolls.

Most motorists using Gauteng’s e-tolled roads have refused to pay the fees, citing a lack of proper public participation and corruption as motivation.

Widespread civil disobedience has forced the government to reconsider the system and look into alternative funding mechanisms.

But it has repeatedly pushed back any announcement on the future of e-tolls, with the transport department and National Treasury seemingly in a tug-of-war over who must make the call.

Outa calculated that the 10c per litre levy it suggested in 2011 would already have paid the project’s bonds if the government had implemented it.

The organisation maintains that a correctly-priced Gauteng freeway capital investment ought not to have cost the state more than R0.5 billion a year in financing over 20 years.

The possibility of a 25-cent per litre increase will instead see around R5.5 billion in additional revenue collected by National Treasury every year.

Outa accused the government of making extremely poor decisions on various fuel levies, taxes, and road financing options available to it.

“We’ve seen this movie before, when the government makes desperate financing decisions based on short-term external factors, only to see the negative ramifications play out in the long term,” said Outa.

“A classic example of this happened when the petrol price dropped from slightly over R14 per litre in mid-2014 to R10.31 per litre some eight months later in February 2015, and the then-Minister of Finance Nhlanhla Nene decided to introduce massive and unnecessary increases to both the general fuel levy and the Road Accident Fund levy of 30 cents per litre and 50 cents per litre, respectively.”

“This decision alone added roughly R17 billion to Treasury’s coffers each year, and permanently added 80 cents per litre to the price of fuel,” it added.