Researchers discover new charging method for EVs — 90% charge in 10 minutes

US government researchers have developed a way to charge electric car batteries to 90% in only 10 minutes, Washington Post reports.

While the technology could be as much as five years away from being introduced to the market, the breakthrough could make electric vehicles (EVs) more appealing to those who are sceptical of changing from internal combustion engines.

Another problem with fast charging is that battery capacity often degrades over charging cycles.

To combat this issue, Dufek’s team developed a machine learning algorithm to analyze between 20,000 and 30,000 fast charging data points to see how batteries age when charging quickly.

Through this process, Dufek’s team found a method that can provide a charge of around 90% in 10 minutes but still hopes to improve it.

Top chargers currently available provide a range of between 10 and 15 miles (16.1 to 24.1km) per minute of charging. Dufek’s team wants to develop a method that can offer 20 miles (32.2km) per minute.

It should be noted that Tesla’s network of superchargers can top up battery ranges by 200 miles (322km) in 15 minutes — a rate of 13 miles (21km) per minute.

However, its superchargers are currently only compatible with Tesla vehicles, but it is expected that the EV company will release supercharging equipment compatible with non-Tesla vehicles sometime this year.

Dufek said the ultimate goal is for electric vehicles to “tell” charging stations how to power up their specific batteries quickly and safely.

“Fast charging is the key to increasing consumer confidence and overall adoption of electric vehicles,” said Dufek.

“It would allow vehicle charging to be very similar to filling up at a gas station.”