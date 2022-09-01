City of Joburg has stopped repairing 231 traffic lights for Gauteng

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) stopped maintaining and repairing 231 traffic lights on roads falling under provincial government jurisdiction in April 2022. A new service-level agreement (SLA) is currently under adjudication.

This is according to the City of Johannesburg’s (CoJ) deputy director for communications and stakeholder management Karabo Seane, who added that the contract was advertised in February 2022.

“The matter is now currently under adjudication, and as an MMC’s office, we are not involved in supply chain processes,” Seane stated.

“That said, we are on record saying the contract was advertised back in February, and hence the matter is now under adjudication.”

He added that the CoJ would provide feedback once the contract is finalised.

The JRA’s decision to halt maintenance and repairs on the 231 traffic lights came after negotiations to renew an SLA between the CoJ’s roads division and the Gauteng Provincial Department of Roads and Transport (GPDRT) broke down.

The previous agreement — which ran from 1 September 2017 to August 2020 — specified that the JRA must design, install, repair, and maintain traffic signals on behalf of the province.

Numerous attempts to renew the SLA since then have been unsuccessful.

As a result, Joburg MMC for transport, Funzi Ngobeni, and Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Jacob Mamabolo, agreed to terminate the working relationship.

The situation was exacerbated by a tax dispute between the JRA and the South African Revenue Service (Sars), which Mamabolo highlighted as one of the reasons for not renewing the SLA.

Ngobeni explained that the dispute between JRA and Sars was going through a legal process, adding that the agency’s legal team had notified Sars of its intention to refer the matter to tax court.

Sars had until 30 May 2022 to make a decision, which appears to have not come to fruition.

“In terms of the law, Sars has 45 days, which is until 30 May 2022, to issue a record of decision, and after that JRA has 20 days to launch the application,” Ngobeni said.

“Based on this development, JRA had a discussion with Sars officials and we were requested to do an online application for a tax clearance certificate on Friday, 25 March 2022 and we are waiting for the outcome.”

The JRA provided a technician to assist the GPDRT regarding site and technical matters until 8 April.

Once the handover is completed, the JRA will close its municipal accounts, and the GPDRT will have to open accounts with Eskom and City Power.

The list of 231 affected intersections is embedded below.

