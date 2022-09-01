BMW previews all-new i7 in South Africa — a R2.8 million private lounge on wheels

BMW South Africa previewed its latest luxury class vehicles, including the all-new electric i7 xDrive60, on Wednesday, 31 August 2022.

While the i7 xDrive60 boasts impressive performance stats for a large, luxury vehicle, its comfort and entertainment features are its most remarkable aspects — and they are available on the entire 7 series line, not just the electrified model.

“We’re taking a big step forward with the new 7 series,” BMW South Africa CEO Peter van Bisbergen said.

For backseat entertainment, riders can stream TV from various platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, on a 31.3-inch 8K resolution display.

The display folds down from the roof of the i7 and is controllable through voice and touch commands.

The entertainment system runs on Amazon’s latest FireTV operating system. To provide a data connection for streaming, owners can purchase a SIM that connects via a supplied SIM reader.

The vehicle’s Bowers and Wilkins sound system is equally impressive and provides an immersive experience.

BMW South Africa’s head of product Dieter Herbst described the i7 xDrive60 as “powerful and gentle” and its interior as “your own special private lounge”.

It produces 400kW, 745nm of torque, and goes from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.7 seconds.

Passengers in the rear seats can also control certain aspects, including lighting, climate control, seating position, window blinds, and the screen, through touch screens positioned on the armrests of the rear doors.

The cockpit of the new 7 series features a curved infotainment display with BMW’s latest operating system and has Swarovski crystal controls for seat adjustment and iDrive. The vehicle’s front and rear doors are also automated.

Herbst said the vehicle’s exterior features the new face of the BMW luxury class, with running daytime lights — also made from Swarovski crystal, and an illuminated “kidney” grill.

The i7 xDrive60 on display featured a first for BMW’s 7 series — a two-tone paint job with paintwork from Rolls-Royce.

BMW also revealed another version of the new 7 series — a 740d xDrive with the M Sports package. It features a slightly different, sportier front end than the electrified model.

One of the stand-out features of the exterior, at least for me, was the 3D patterning incorporated into the rear tail lights. The touch, although small, is truly eye-catching.

The BMW i7 xDrive60’s pricing starts at R2,825,000 in South Africa and tops out at R2,940,000 for the M Sports Pro model, while the BMW 740d xDrive starts at R2,280,000.

BMW also previewed the X7 M60i xDrive, with pricing starting at R2,285,000.

Pictures of the BMW i7 xDrive60, the 740d with M Sports package, and the X7 M60i xDrive from BMW’s Luxury Class Preview are provided below.

The BMW i7 xDrive60

The BMW 740d xDrive with M Sports package

The BMW X7 M60i xDrive