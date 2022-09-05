Transport minister Fikile Mbalula says the waiting period for a driver’s licence card renewal in South Africa should now be about two weeks.

The minister made the statement during a recent media briefing alongside the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), which oversees the Driver’s Licence Card Account (DLCA).

Mbalula said the average waiting time for receiving a card after completing an application was about ten business days, down from 58 in April 2022.

Mbalula also revealed that the DLCA had produced over 2 million cards since South Africa’s sole card printing machine was fixed in January 2022.

“Not only have we been able to reduce the turnaround time for our card production to pre-Covid levels, we have now improved on those levels,” Mbalula said.

The RTMC and Mbalula previously said the DLCA had cleared the Covid-19 lockdown renewal backlog by 14 July 2022.

Mbalula also said that the department would introduce a “smart enrolment” system to improve the service to motorists and reduce turnaround times at driving licence testing centres (DLTCs).

“This solution has been successfully piloted at the Waterfall and Eco-Park Centurion DLTCs and the Gauteng province will be the first to go live in March 2023, before the full deployment to other provinces,” said Mbalula.

MyBroadband recently analysed the number of slots available for making renewal bookings online using the eNatis website for Gauteng motorists.

We found over 15,000 slots available across 30 sites within a two-week period.

Despite the progress in addressing the backlog, Mbalula said around 1.2 million people had not yet come forward to renew their expired driving licences.

“We have a sizeable number of motorists driving without a valid driver’s licence [card] on our roads,” Mbalula said.

“This goes against the grain of our efforts to address carnage on our roads. One of the biggest contributors to this carnage is driver competence.”

Because of the high number of motorists continuing to drive without valid licence cards, Mbalula said law enforcement would “up the ante” in their efforts to bring to book “wayward motorists who have no regard for the law or the safety of others on the road.”

Mbalula also shared some interesting statistics on the rate of non-compliance among major age groups, which were as follows:

25 years and younger — 1%

25-50 years — 67%

51 to 60 years — 15%

Over 60 years — 10%

Mbalula said the vast majority of those who had not renewed their licence cards already had infringements on their names.

The minister’s much-punted new driver’s licence card is set to launch from November 2023, following recent approval by the cabinet.

It is not yet clear if the department will heed calls by civil society groups who want the validity period for cards extended to 10 years.

