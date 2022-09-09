Flight prices in South Africa compared — FlySafair and Lift dominate

The cheapest flights from Johannesburg’s OR International Airport to Durban and Bloemfontein are all offered by FlySafair. In contrast, Lift provides the lowest price for flights to Cape Town, a MyBroadband analysis has revealed.

We compared the pricing of flights from five airlines to determine which was cheaper when flying from Johannesburg to Durban, Cape Town, and Bloemfontein.

For a return flight from Johannesburg to Durban, FlySafair’s cheapest option is R2,062.00, with the next cheapest being CemAir at R2,220.92.

Airlink was the most expensive charging R2,879.92 for a round trip.

FlySafair was also the cheapest for return flights from Johannesburg to Bloemfontein at R2,262.00.

However, it should be noted that FlySafair only flies to and from Bloemfontein’s Bram Fischer International Airport on Fridays and Saturdays.

On the other hand, the only other two airlines flying between the destinations offer a broader selection.

Lift offers the cheapest return flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town at R3,260, while SAA was the most expensive at R4,149.92.

Regarding flights between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein, CemAir was the most expensive at R3,060.42.

For our comparison, the prices are based on flights leaving on 12 September and returning on 16 September 2022. However, to keep the comparison fair, we adjusted the dates to 16 September to 23 September 2022 for flights between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein.

This is because FlySafair only flies between the destinations on Fridays and Saturdays, as it recently added the route.

We considered the cheapest available rates from each airline for the above routes, with a check-in allowance of one piece of luggage.

Comair enters liquidation

South Africa’s aviation industry has been shaken up significantly this year, with British Airways and Kulula’s operator in South Africa, Comair, shutting down altogether.

Comair handled around 40% of the country’s domestic flight volume on its operated routes.

However, the South African Civil Aviation Authority suspended its Air Operator Certificate in March 2022, citing recent safety incidents regarding its flight operations in the country.

The issue was soon resolved, with Kulula and British Airways flights resuming less than a week later.

However, on 1 June 2022, Comair grounded flights again due to a lack of funding.

On 9 June, the company revealed it could not accumulate the funding needed to resume its operations.

“Regrettably, the requisite funding could not be raised in order for the company to continue with its operations,” the company said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the company’s joint business rescue practitioners give notice herewith that they no longer believe that there is a reasonable prospect that the company can be rescued.”

Comair applied for liquidation on Thursday, 16 June 2022.

The table below summarises the cheapest rates of each airline on the three routes we compared.