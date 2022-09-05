Petrol price drop for South Africa â€” How much less you will pay to fill up

The Central Energy Fund has published South Africa’s fuel price adjustments for September 2022, which should bring some relief at the pumps â€” especially for petrol vehicle drivers.

From Wednesday, 7 September 2022, a litre of unleaded 95 or 93 petrol will cost R2.04 cents less.

The wholesale prices of 500ppm diesel and 50ppm diesel will also reduce by 56.34 cents and 46.34 cents, respectively.

In addition, the price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by R1.09 cents per litre.

The reductions are due to the average international product prices for all the fuels decreasing during the period under review, the CEF explained.

Furthermore, the rand’s average value has appreciated against the US dollar, the currency in which South Africa buys oil from abroad.

“The average Rand/US Dollar exchange rate for the period 29 July to 1 September 2022 was 16.7016 compared to 16.8719 during the previous period,” the CEF said.

“This led to a lower contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 12.97 c/l, 15.63 c/l and 15.90 c/l respectively.”

In summary, the changes in the fuel prices for September are as follows:

93 unleaded petrol â€” R2.04 decrease

95 unleaded petrol â€” R2.04 Â decrease

500ppm diesel â€” 56.36 cents decrease

50ppm diesel â€” 46.34 cents decrease

Illuminating paraffin â€” R1.09 decrease

The table below summarises the petrol price changes from August 2022 to September 2022.

Fuel price changes August 2022 September 2022 Inland 93 Unleaded R24.99 R22.95 95 Unleaded R25.42 R23.38 Coast 93 Unleaded R24.34 R22.30 95 Unleaded R24.77 R22.73

While the reductions are substantial, they are less than initially anticipated from the CEF’s mid-month data, which indicated petrol price drops of more than R2.50 per litre and diesel price reductions of over R1. The deviation could be attributed to an increase in the slate levy, which will add 30.66 cents to the prices of petrol and diesel from 7 September 2022. That is to address a negative slate balance of R13.168 billion.

In addition, although the average price of the rand against the dollar increased slightly compared to July, the currency took a beating in the second half of August. At market close on 15 August 2022, the rand was trading at R16.43 to the dollar, compared to R17.14 by Wednesday, 31 August 2022.