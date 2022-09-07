South Africa’s new driving licence cards — what to expect

South Africa could launch a pilot of its new driver’s licence cards on 1 November 2023, and motorists in the country can expect several changes, including a new, more secure design and a possible validity extension to ten years.

The new licence card and the necessary production equipment will also lay the foundation for South Africa’s e-driving licence plan, which is schedule for the 2024/25 financial year.

On 1 September 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet ministers approved a new driver’s licence card for South Africa that complies with international driving licence standards.

“The new proposed card will make the country’s driving licence compatible with the International Information Technology Personal Identification Compliant Driving Licence (ISO18013),” the cabinet said.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to publish the changes to the driver’s licence card in the Government Gazette.

He also said he plans to pilot the new card from 1 November 2023 until 31 March 2024 after procuring the necessary production infrastructure.

Mbalula said the procurement would kick off in October 2022.

“The current driving licence card and the equipment used to produce it will be decommissioned on 1 April 2024,” he said.

Mbalula specified that a five-year transition period would apply, meaning older cards will remain valid until 31 March 2024.

The minister said government is also looking at extending the renewal period of licence cards from five to ten years.

The Department of Transport’s Driver’s Licence Card Account (DLCA) revealed the new driver’s licence design parameters in its 2022/2023 annual performance plan, adding that the new card could incorporate blockchain technology.

It explained that the modernised card would be secure, high quality, and durable.

“The introduction of the new driving licence involves a new design of the driving licence card and the re-engineering of processes to allow for agility and focusing on delivering services efficiently and quickly,” the DLCA added.

“The project will allow for the adoption of digital technologies such as blockchain and other related technologies.”

South Africa’s e-driving licence plan

Ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet are looking into implementing an all-in-one identity card system that includes ID, driving licence, and social security (Sassa) information.

However, during a media briefing in April 2022, Mbalula said South Africa is still ten years away from implementing such a system. He joked that he hopes to no longer be transport minister by then.

“When you go for Sassa, when you go for everything, you will have a single card at your disposal,” he said.