Vehicle supply shortages will continue into 2023 — new and used car sales surge

Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa believes vehicle supply shortages caused by semiconductor supply chain issues will continue into 2023, the Sunday Times reports.

Chip shortages and a lack of spare parts and other components have hampered the supply of new vehicles globally over the past two years. However, new and used car sales are on the rise.

“If I had to say where do I think we are most sensitive to the supply chain across the group, it would be in the automotive division [Bidvest Automotive],” the Sunday Times quoted Madisa as saying.

“We are in September … and we are not seeing any normalisation, so we are definitely taking the supply disruptions into 2023.”

All Weather Capital senior equity analyst Cobus Cilliers told the paper that the appetite for new vehicles is strong, but retailers risk losing customers by being unable to supply the demand.

He said those with stock could get 0.5% to 0.75% higher profit margins on new cars sold.

This was evident in Bidvest Automotive’s financial performance, where despite the difficulties, it reported a 25.6% increase in trading profits to R819 million for the year ended June 2022.

At the same time, the division’s new vehicle sales rose 8.6%. Madisa explained that this growth is partly due to high inflation.

“New vehicles are [increasingly] more expensive because of inflation and that is also feeding through to the top line,” Madisa said.

However, the improved performance isn’t just limited to new vehicles. Madisa said the second-hand car market is also buoyant.

“That is going to normalise as time goes on, and the pricing of second-hand cars should come down compared to what it was in the past as supply chain problems are worked out,” she added.

The performance of the second-hand market is evident in WeBuyCars’ financial results, with the company recording tremendous revenue, sales, and headline earnings growth between October 2021 and March 2022.

WeBuyCars posted revenue of R8 billion for the six months under review, increasing 71% from HY2021, while headline earnings increased 58% to R406 million.

Demand for second-hand vehicles was also high, with WeBuyCars selling 58,520 cars during the reporting period — 41% more than the same period the year before.

These averaged at about 9,750 vehicles per month and peaked at more than 11,000 in March 2022.

The global chip shortage hit the auto industry hard in 2021 and halted vehicle manufacturing around the globe.

German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon expects the shortage of chips to be over in 2023, adding that the situation should improve between June and August.

“I assume that we will be able to cover demand well in 2023,” the head of Infineon’s automotive unit Peter Schiefer said. “Last issues will be resolved in 2023.”