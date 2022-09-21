South Africa’s armoured Toyota Land Cruiser that can shoot down drones

SVI Engineering has announced the MAX 3 six-wheeler, a new variant of its bullet-resistant vehicle range.

“Like the standard version of the MAX 3, this new variant is built on Toyota’s trusty Land Cruiser 79 chassis and likewise retains the Japanese firm’s proven 4.5-litre V8 turbodiesel powertrain,” SVI stated.

“What sets the MAX 3 Six-Wheeler apart, of course, is the upgrade from the standard two axles to three.”

The company explained that the extra axle makes it possible to increase the gross vehicle mass, allowing weapons systems and cargo-carrying options to be fitted.

One of these options is an anti-drone system.

“In modern warfare, drones are used not only for reconnaissance but also as weapons capable of destroying key infrastructure or attacking soldiers on the ground,” SVI stated.

Its anti-drone system uses radar to locate, identify, and track incoming hostile drones.

This information is relayed to the battle management system (BMS) connected to an automated grenade launcher.

“The BMS determines the trajectory and distance of the drone, intercepting and disabling it through close-proximity grenade explosions,” SVI said.

“The final step is to retrieve evidence from the drone. For this task, an off-road motorcycle is provided, allowing personnel to reach the wreck quickly over rough terrain.”

Aside from supporting weapon systems and cargo-carrying, SVI said the MAX 3’s third axle allows opens field ambulance concepts.

“To keep the cost and complexity of the system in check, the additional axle is non-driven,” it said.

“Even so, the already impressive go-anywhere ability of the standard vehicle is enhanced as the extra axle provides increased flotation over soft surfaces.”

SVI assured the Lan Cruiser’s proven powertrain remains untouched, simplifying servicing requirements and sourcing spare mechanical parts.

The six-wheel modification does include a track-width correction to align the track of the rear wheels with that of the front, which SVI said is a Land Cruiser 79 anomaly.

It also includes an upgrade to disc brakes on the two rearmost axles to improve the stopping performance at its full 5,500kg gross vehicle mass.

“The conversion process to create a MAX 3 entails removing the soft-skin body of the donor Land Cruiser 79 and replacing it with a hull designed in-house and manufactured from armoured steel plate,” SVI said.

“The construction of the multi-role vehicle provides a minimum protection level of EN1063 BR6 (assault rifles) with additional protection against anti-personnel grenades.”

The vehicle is upgradeable to BR7 — assault rifles firing heavier steel core bullets.

“Although the drivetrain is standard, the MAX 3 gains wheels and tyres with an improved load rating as well as upgraded suspension and an additional rear anti-roll bar.”

