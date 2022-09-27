Big problem with online driver’s licence renewals in South Africa — why one province has steered clear

Most of South Africa’s provinces still don’t offer motorists the ability to book and pay for driver’s licence card renewals online, more than seven months after the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) launched the capability.

Since the RTMC introduced online driving licence renewals on eNatis in February 2022, only motorists in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape have been able to use the feature.

The system was initially supposed to go live in October 2021 but was delayed due to various legal and technical requirements.

The online renewal system lets motorists schedule an appointment, pay online using a bank card, and have their licence card delivered to their preferred address instead of collecting it at a Driver’s Licence Testing Centre (DLTC).

The only part of the process that still requires a visit to a DLTC are eye tests and capturing fingerprint biometrics.

The transport department has plans in the pipeline to allow recognised optometrists to submit applicants’ eye tests to its system, which will eliminate that part of the process.

However, motorists in the other seven provinces — including the highly-populated Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal — must still do most of the renewal at a DLTC.

MyBroadband asked the RTMC why no additional provinces have been added to the online renewal system in the past seven months.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the lack of support in other provinces was not the corporation’s doing.

“The RTMC has made the service available to all provinces and will be able to roll it out as soon as the provincial authorities indicate their readiness to have the services,” Zwane said.

He explained that the decision to introduce the online booking service was the prerogative of the MEC for transport in each province.

“So far, the Gauteng and Eastern Cape provincial departments of transports are the only ones that have taken the decision to introduce the services in their province,” Zwane stated.

Western Cape responds

MyBroadband asked all the MECs, spokespersons, and heads of provincial departments for transport why they had not yet adopted the system.

Only one province’s department — that of the Western Cape — responded by the time of publication.

The department’s head of communication, Jandré Bakker, said although the RTMC’s statement was true, it did not provide full context.

“The statement creates the impression that two entire provinces have phased in the service when, to our knowledge, the Eastern Cape only introduced it at two municipalities and not the entire province,” Bakker said.

He explained the Western Cape had not implemented the system due to the “many challenges” experienced with it in Gauteng, where many people complained about the system’s issues online.

“The department is not averse to implementing new ways of doing things, but is not prepared to implement it in a way that will hamper the service and cause frustration to the public,” he said.

Bakker said the department was studying a recently-received report on the experience using the system in Gauteng to help decide if it should adopt it.

He further contends that the Western Cape’s walk-in approach to dealing with the renewal backlogs was much faster than the other provinces.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the breakdown of the sole card production machine between November and February 2022 caused severe backlogs in processing driving licence cards.

Bakker also said that online bookings could not be dealt with in isolation, with resources at the DLTCs also needing to be addressed in parallel.

The Western Cape would, therefore, not commit to an implementation date until such issues with the system had been resolved.

Bakker added that the department had previously implemented an electronic method for renewals at a single DLTC as a pilot project, which led to applicants moving away from that DLTC and flooding others.