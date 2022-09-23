Tesla releasing remote software update to fix electric window issue

Elon Musk’s Tesla will issue an over-the-air software patch to fix a problem where the automatic window winding system may not react correctly after running into an obstruction, Engadget reports.

As part of the process, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) filed a safety recall notice on Tuesday for late model Teslas

“The window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction,” the NHTSA’s notice reads.

“A closing window may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.”

The Tesla models and years affected include:

Model 3 — 2017 to 2022;

Model S — 2021 to 2022;

Model X — 2021 to 2022; and

Model Y — 2020 to 2022.

The NHTSA has given Tesla until mid-November to contact the owners of the above models.

According to Engadget, Tesla plans to push an over-the-air software update to correct the issue.

Multiple Twitter users have indicated that they are experiencing window vibration and pinching issues, even after taking their vehicle for more than one service appointment.

“Yesterday I took my 2020 Tesla to the shop for the shaking/vibration issue. On my way home, this nonsense came back,” one user posted.

“Came back? Yes, @Tesla has worked on this window 2 times previously. Another appointment and wasting more time.”

Tesla identified the problem during product testing in August and has incorporated the updated software into its newly-built vehicles since 13 September.