New hybrid cars coming to South Africa — including a new Toyota and rivals for the Corolla Cross

South Africa is getting several new hybrid cars in the coming months that could save motorists thousands on fuel every year.

Although the fully-electric vehicle (EV) market in South Africa is still in its infancy, hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) have been around for some time.

The end of 2021 and the first half of 2022 truly saw a boom in demand for these types of cars, in no small part thanks to Toyota’s launch of the reasonably-priced Corolla Cross hybrid.

The crossover has not only been the most popular hybrid in the country to date but is one of the most in-demand cars overall.

Soon after launching, it beat the Volkswagen Polo and Volkswagen Polo Vivo in sales in December 2021, a tremendous feat considering the well-established reputation of the German carmakers’ vehicles in South Africa.

The main selling point of an HEV is that it offers better fuel efficiency than a petrol-only equivalent.

Two basic hybrid types are available — plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) and battery hybrid electric vehicles (BHEV).

The latter is a bit of a misnomer, as both feature larger batteries than the one typically used to start a car.

The difference is that PHEV cars have higher-capacity batteries that can be charged from an external source like a home or public EV charging station, generally providing excellent fuel efficiency.

These types of hybrids are typically very expensive and include models from luxury brands like Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo.

BHEVs have a closed-loop system with less powerful batteries that charge with the car’s engine running on fuel or via regenerative braking.

One other factor that South African car buyers should be aware of when it comes to hybrids is the difference between “mild” and “strong” BHEVs.

A mild BHEV adds a small battery to start the vehicle and increase efficiency during coasting, in addition to handling some electronic functions.

A strong hybrid packs a more powerful battery that can add more power to the drive and disengage the petrol engine to essentially run like an EV at lower speeds.

More affordable hybrids coming

Several manufacturers offering hybrid cars in South Africa are updating their line-ups with new models in the coming year.

Haval, Nissan, Suzuki, and Toyota are set to bring BHEVs to the market that should sell for well below the price of the luxury brands.

Haval has already launched a hybrid version of its H6 SUV in South Africa, which sells for less than R700,000.

Below are four new hybrid cars expected to land in South Africa later this year or in 2023.

Haval Jolion HEV

Power/torque: 139kW/375Nm

Fuel consumption: 5.0l/100km or 20km/l

Type: BHEV strong hybrid

Indicative price from Australia: AU$40,990 (R479,030)

Launch date: TBC

The impressive range of features of the standard petrol version of the Haval Jolion combined with a highly-competitive starting price of less than R350,000 has made for a winning recipe in South Africa.

In August 2022, the company sold 738 Jolions in South Africa, up from 622 in the month before. That made it the 16th most popular model overall, beating the Hyundai Venue and falling just behind the Toyota Starlet.

While Haval has not made any official announcement on launching a hybrid model of the Jolion locally, a teaser on its South African Twitter page suggests it is all but confirmed.

The Jolion HEV could help meet the demand for those impatient to continue waiting for their turn on the months-long waiting list for a Toyota Corolla Cross.

Nissan Qashqai e-Power

Power/torque: 140kW/330Nm

Fuel consumption: 4.4l/100km or 22.7km/l

Type: BHEV strong hybrid

Indicative price from UK: £32,950 (R653,221)

Launch date: Q1 2023

Nissan’s third-generation crossover landed in South Africa in the third quarter of 2022, but an e-Power hybrid version is coming early next year.

It has impressive performance figures — including acceleration from 0-100km/h in 7.7 seconds.

What makes this hybrid different from most on the market is that it relies more heavily on its electric motor for much of the lighter driving, making it feel more fully electric.

That gives it the quietness of an EV for most of the drive, while putting your foot down hard will kick in the petrol engine.

Suzuki Grand Vitara

Power/torque: 75kW/135Nm (mild/smart hybrid); 85kW/141Nm (strong hybrid)

Fuel consumption: 4.9l/100km or 20.58km/l (mild/smart hybrid); 3.6l/100km or 27.97km/l per (strong hybrid)

Type: BHEV mild hybrid or strong hybrid

Indicative price from India: ₹10.45 Lakh (R231,328) for mild hybrid; ₹17.99 Lakh (R398,239) for strong hybrid

Launch date: Q1 2023

Suzuki offers the widest range of budget cars in South Africa, with numerous options below R250,000.

However, it lacks a strong contender at the higher end, where its Japanese counterpart Toyota and South Korean neighbours Kia and Hyundai offer some compelling options.

Suzuki plans to launch its new Grand Vitara in South Africa in the first quarter of 2023. Unfortunately, it appears this will not include the strong hybrid model.

The Grand Vitara is based on the same platform as the Toyota Urban Cruise Hyryder, which is basically India’s equivalent of the Toyota Corolla Cross.

Toyota Crown Crossover

Power/torque: 137kW/221Nm (2.5-litre petrol engine) + 88kW/202Nm (front-mounted motor) + 40kW/121Nm (rear-mounted motor)

Fuel consumption: 4.5l/100km or 22.2km/l

Type: BHEV strong hybrid

Indicative price from Japan: 4,350,000 yen (R544,367)

Launch date: Q1 2023

Toyota is bringing its long-standing Crown nameplate to South Africa for the first time with the launch of the Crown Crossover in the first quarter of 2023.

It will become Toyota’s fight partially-electrified model in the country, following the Prius, Corolla Cross, Corolla Sedan, and RAV4.

The Crown model launching locally will feature a parallel-hybrid system, of which exact specifications are currently unknown.

We have shown the configuration of the version currently sold in Japan.