One of the world’s largest airlines wants to go electric for short flights

United Airlines — one of the world’s biggest air carriers — has revealed plans to electrify its fleet for short-haul flights, The Byte reports.

The electrified planes will initially be used for 200 miles (322km) or shorter routes. However, Airlines Ventures president Mike Leskinen said the airline would look at slightly longer flights in the future.

“Initially, we want to fly on routes that are 200 miles or less,” The Byte quoted Leskinen as saying.

“But as that energy density increases, that same aircraft will have a range of 250 miles, 300 miles, which is going to give us a lot more utility here connecting our hubs.”

United Airlines has partnered with Swedish startup Heart Aerospace for the project, buying 100 battery-powered planes from the company last year.

Heart Aerospace founder Anders Forslund said the planes could recharge fully in under 30 minutes, but they won’t be taking to the air until at least 2028 when he expects to get regulatory approval.

The timing aligns with United Airlines’ expectations, with the company projecting it could provide fully electric flights by the decade’s end.

The airline is working towards its goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050, with it having completed the world’s first 100% sustainable aviation fuel-powered flight in 2021.