Most-popular electric cars in South Africa — with new Audi, VW, and Toyota models coming

The most popular electric vehicles (EVs) sold in South Africa include Audi’s RS e-tron GT, BMW’s i3 and iX, the Porsche Taycan, and the Jaguar i-Pace, according to search data from AutoTrader.

South Africans can also look forward to several new EVs — including Kia’s EV6 and new Audi e-tron models — launching in the country in the near future.

The RS e-tron GT was searched 146,409 times on AutoTrader’s vehicle classifieds between January and June 2022, while BMW’s i3 was the runner-up at 133,879 searches.

The next-most-searched-for EV was the Porsche Taycan at 108,052 searches.

BMW’s iX range and Jaguar’s i-Pace sit on the lower end of the scale, with 13,740 and 38,068 searches, respectively.

EV sales in South Africa are on the rise, with 205 fully electric vehicles sold by mid-2022 compared to 218 sold during the entirety of 2021.

A recent survey AutoTrader conducted in South Africa revealed that 2.8% of respondents had owned an electric vehicle before — up from 1.7% in 2021.

At the same time, respondents who had driven an EV increased from 11.9% in 2021 to 14.9% in 2022.

Their survey found that South Africans perceive the advantages of EVs to be reduced carbon emissions, reduced air pollution, and lower running costs.

Other benefits perceived by the South African public include less noise pollution, lower maintenance costs, better performance, and better styling.

Owners of fully electric vehicles in South Africa also have more charging points across the country from which to choose.

Audi and GridCars, have expanded their charging network for electric vehicles and installed the first ultra-fast 150kW chargers in South Africa.

Not all the new charging points are ultra-fast chargers. Some are 22kW (AC) and 80kW (DC).

Audi said the 150kW DC chargers could add 340km of driving range in around 30 minutes, while the 80kW DC units can add approximately 185km over the same period.

The 22kW dual AC charging stations can top up batteries with around 100km of electric range in about an hour of charging.

The most-popular EVs in South Africa, according to AutoTrader’s data, are listed with their prices and performance statistics below.

Audi RS e-tron GT

Engine power/torque: 440kW/830Nm

440kW/830Nm 0-100km/h: 3.3 seconds

3.3 seconds Range: 433-472km

433-472km Price: R3,359,400

Porsche Taycan

Engine power/torque: 240kW/345Nm

240kW/345Nm 0-100km/h: 5.1 seconds

5.1 seconds Range: 360km

360km Price: R2,303,000

Jaguar i-Pace

Engine power/torque: 294kW/696Nm

294kW/696Nm 0-100km/h: 4.8 seconds

4.8 seconds Range: 446km

446km Price: From 2,029,800

BMW iX xDrive40

Engine power/torque: 240kW/630Nm

240kW/630Nm 0-100km/h: 6.1 seconds

6.1 seconds Range: 390km

390km Price: R1,700,000

What to look forward to

New EV models coming to South Africa include Kia’s EV6 crossover, the Toyota bZX4, and an unspecified electric Volkswagen.

Kia South Africa CEO Gary Scott recently revealed the company would launch its first fully-electric car — the EV6 crossover — in limited numbers in South Africa.

“We will look to launch EV6 in limited volumes, and to introduce further models that will establish a more diverse powertrain offering across varying segments for private, commercial, and fleet use,” Scott stated.

Toyota is also looking to launch its electric bZ4X in South Africa soon, with the manufacturer confirming that the EV is “under study for local introduction”, TopAuto reports.

The bZ4X is expected to make its domestic debut in 2023.

While Volkswagen hasn’t made any formal announcement regarding the launch of a specific EV model in South Africa, the manufacturer began conducting real-world tests of its e-Golf in South Africa in 2020.

It has plans to make its first EV available in South Africa by the end of 2022.

“Although timings are still to be finalised, our goal is to have the first electric Volkswagen available for purchase in 2022,” its South African website states.

Audi told MyBroadband it also has plans to launch new e-tron models in South Africa.

“From 2022 onwards, Audi South Africa is committed to grow the e-tron model range locally and will introduce at least one new electric model each year,” Audi said.

It added that it aims to grow the options available to South African consumers, to secure a leading electric vehicle position within the premium automotive market in South Africa.

New EVs that are expected to launch in South Africa in the near future are listed with their performance statistics below.

MyBroadband also asked the BMW Group — which comprises BMW and Mini — about its EV plans for South Africa, but it had not answered our questions by the time of publication.

Kia EV6 Crossover

Engine power/torque: 125kW/350Nm

125kW/350Nm 0-100km/h: 5.2 seconds

5.2 seconds Range: 370km

Toyota bZ4X

Engine power/torque: 150kW/266Nm

150kW/266Nm 0-100km/h: 7.5 seconds

7.5 seconds Range: 406km

