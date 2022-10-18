Tackling South Africa’s sky-high petrol price — be careful what you wish for

Proposals to deregulate 93-octane fuel in South Africa is a “knee-jerk reaction” and not a good idea, according to Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan.

During an interview with Cape Talk, Morgan explained that although everyone expects fuel prices to drop if 93-octane is deregulated, evidence from other countries suggests that this might not be the case.

“Everybody says deregulate, the retailers will cut the price, the price will come down, and we can all have cheap fuel,” he said.

“I’m afraid if you study what happens globally, that’s not what really happens.”

Deregulation of the fuel price would essentially mean retailers can set prices below a certain threshold.

However, Morgan believes this would be a mistake.

“We must be very careful when we start looking at knee-jerk reactions, which I believe this was,” he said.

“This was a knee-jerk reaction to severe pressure that was being put on both ministers because of the massive petrol price increases that we were going through.”

Morgan highlighted two significant concerns over the proposed deregulation. The first is that car owners shouldn’t consider fuel prices before deciding which octane fuel to put in their vehicle.

“When you start talking about what fuel you put in your car, you need to be talking to the original engine manufacturers, and they will say go look in your cubbyhole and see what the book says,” he said.

“The second real concern I have is that everyone is now talking deregulation, and by sending this press station out in March, they have effectively started this discussion.”

“We actually don’t have a clear understanding of how deregulation is going to affect the South African economy,” Morgan added.

He explained that there are two licences on a retail fuel site: the licence belonging to the fuel retailer and a site licence carried by whoever owns the property.

Morgan added that there is currently about a 50-50 split between the two licence holders, and their margin in the current pricing model is just under R2.29.

“If you’re the service station owner, you get an Opex margin of R1.34. If you’re the investor, you get a Capex margin of 94c,” Morgan said.

“If we look at the R1.34 and go through those numbers, you will see that 68c goes to wages. So if you have retailers with half their margins going to salary and wages, where are you going to cut your price?”

What’s worse is fuel retailers also have other aspects like credit cards reducing their margins on fuel sales.

“Currently, credit cards are our biggest nightmare right now because a credit card transaction is now costing 46 cents per litre and is not compensated for in the margin,” Fuel Retailers Association CEO Reggie Sibiya said.

“The allocated profit margin on a litre of petrol before any clawbacks is 31 cents per litre, which means every credit card transaction for fuel is at a major loss to retailer profits.”

“If things continue this way, this is not sustainable and can land us in a situation where product supply is becoming too costly, and this, in turn, will affect security of supply which is definitely not the problem any South African wants to be in,” Sibiya added.

The proposal to deregulate 93-octane fuel in South Africa was put forward in July 2022, allowing the public 30 days to comment.

It followed widespread calls from civil organisations, political parties, and several experts on the matter.

In November 2021, the South African government faced calls to deregulate petrol prices or risk legal action from Solidarity.

Solidarity economic researcher, Theuns du Buisson, said deregulation of fuel prices was in the public interest.

“Today, our country counts among a minority of countries whose governments are exercising the current degree of artificial price manipulation,” Du Buisson said.

“To exacerbate matters, our government insists on keeping the price of certain fuels artificially high while almost all other governments are intervening to keep the price of fuel lower.”

Transport specialist and university professor Stephan Krygsman determined that South African motorists could easily pay R3.50 to R4.00 per litre less for fuel.

Krygsman said government could lower the price by scrapping the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy and deregulating prescribed profit margins. At the time, the retail markup on fuel was R2.27 per litre.

Excluding the regulated profit margins per litre of fuel, South Africans also currently pay a petrol levy, RAF levy, and several other levies that contribute significantly to the country’s high fuel cost.

Now read: Biggest iPhone maker unveils two electric cars set to take on Tesla