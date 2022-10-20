FlySafair predicts that flight prices in South Africa will drop to “more familiar levels” by February 2023, after the current period of volatility in the country’s domestic air travel market.

The airline’s chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said the period of volatility had resulted in a temporary increase in the average cost of flight tickets in South Africa.

“We expect that airfares will really normalise in late January to early February,” he said.

“This will be a product of a natural lull in seasonal demand and, more significantly, an increase in the number of seats available in the market.”

The airline has committed to adding at least six new Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet by the end of April 2023 to help reduce ticket prices and alleviate the shortage of seats currently experienced on domestic routes.

Gordon expects demand for flights over the coming summer holiday season, with FlySafair having increased its operations to 7,652 flights and about 1.4 million seats between 1 December 2022 and 31 January 2023.

This is up from 5,450 flights and just under one million seats over the same period last year.

“We’ve added a lot of capacity this year. To grow this fast has been a challenge, but the market still needs the additional capacity, so we’ve committed to upping the pace of expansion,” he said.

The airline said it had increased its staff complement by more than 18% in 2022 and plans on recruiting more staff to support its increased capacity.