Tesla’s Cyberquad for Kids recalled after adult gets a bruise

The company that builds Tesla’s Cyberquad for Kids has issued a recall after the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found it failed to meet standard safety requirements for all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for youths.

The Cyberquad for Kids launched in December 2021 as a miniature replica of the full-size Cyberquad that will be offered as an option with the upcoming Cybertruck electric bakkie.

It features a 500W electric motor, 288Wh battery pack, and a top speed of 16km/h.

Tesla ostensibly believed the meek performance would be sufficient to classify it as a toy car, a sentiment not shared by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), which believed it qualified as a youth ATV.

The recall statement issued by manufacturer Radio Flyer said that the shortcomings of the Cyberquad for Kids were improper mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure.

“Additionally, the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs,” the commission found.

These plans contain safety requirements such as rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations, and other safety measures.

“These ATV safety standards are in place to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death,” the recall said.

Elektrek noted the commission launched the probe into the Cyberquad’s safety after an adult female bruised herself tipping the toy over.

“The commission apparently thought it was relevant to the recall that a 36-year-old adult who decided to ride the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, a single-rider vehicle meant for kids, got a bruise when riding the ATV with an eight-year-old,” the publication stated.

The recall affects all 5,000 units sold, for which customers will receive a full refund of $1,900.

They are only required to send back the drivetrain, which will disable the Cyberquad and make shipping easier.

The product appears to have been removed from Tesla’s online store sometime after the recall was issued.

Below is a review of the Cyberquad for Kids done by Electrek. Ironically, it also shows an adult riding the toy.

