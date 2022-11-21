Best-selling 4×4 vehicles in South Africa

South Africa’s top-selling 4×4 vehicles include a range of options — from utilitarian single-cab bakkies to luxurious 7-seater SUVs —with prices from around R300,000 and closing in on R1 million for top-specced models.

With plenty of rural backroads to explore, having a four-wheel-drive car in South Africa can make for some great adventures.

These days, however, even some of the less-maintained routes around small towns and cities could see a 4×4 being of some practical value.

Although there are numerous high-clearance compact crossovers and mini-SUVs to choose from that should make dealing with potholes less of a nuisance, very few of them offer 4×4 capabilities.

MyBroadband looked at official figures on new car sales in South Africa for October 2022 from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Naamsa) to see what the most popular 4×4 vehicles in the country were.

We did not include all-wheel drive models in our comparison as these are not considered true 4×4 vehicles.

Unfortunately, Naamsa does not provide a breakdown of top-selling 4×4 vehicles in its monthly car sales report.

However, the potential best-selling 4×4 models can be deduced by using the top-sellers list and picking out those with a 4×4 option. That comes with some caveats, though.

Naamsa does not say what portion of the units sold under each model had 4-wheel drivetrains, so we had to make some assumptions.

Firstly, we assumed a 50-50 split on sales of two-wheel-drive and four-by-four-drive models from the list of top-selling cars.

Because we could not know whether a lower-selling car might have sold more 4×4 units than a vehicle that sold a higher number of units overall, we have excluded specific rankings from our list.

To illustrate why this was necessary, it is useful to consider the different markets for each vehicle.

For example, more than 50% of Toyota Fortuner buyers could have opted for a 4×4 version due to customer profiles typically being those who go on holidays in the bushveld.

On the other side of the coin, top-selling bakkies like the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and Isuzu D-Max might see over 50% of their sales being for 4×2 models, given the popularity of these body types among logistics and distribution companies that value load capacity over off-roading capabilities.

Nevertheless, given that the Toyota Hilux had a total of 3,336 units sold in South Africa in the month of October 2022 alone, far better than any other model, it is very likely to have beaten the other contenders when it comes to 4×4-only sales.

Below are the likely top 10 best-selling 4×4 cars in South Africa. Photos included do not necessarily match the entry-level model for which the price is shown.

Toyota Hilux

Starting from R506,000 for 2.4GD-6 single cab 4×4

Ford Ranger

Starting from R499,600 for 2.2TDCi single cab XL 4×4

Isuzu D-Max

Starting from R518,900 for 1.9TD single cab L manual 4×4

Toyota Fortuner

Starting from R677,900 for 2.4GD-6 4×4

Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up

Starting from R295,999 for 2.2CRDe single cab 4×4 S4

Nissan Navara

Starting from R536,000 for 2.5DDTi single cab SE 4×4

Toyota Land Cruiser 79 Pickup — 285 units sold

Starting from R692,400 for 4.0 V6 single cab

Suzuki Jimny — 216 units sold

Starting from R334,900 for 1.5 GA AllGrip

GWM P-series

Starting from R459,950 for 2.0TD single cab SX 4×4

GWM Steed

Starting from R330,950 for 2.0VGT single cab S 4×4

Now read: South Africa in danger of killing its car exports