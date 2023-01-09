Electric cars and hybrids coming to South Africa in 2023

Several new fully-electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids are set to hit South Africa’s roads in 2023.

2022 has been a bumper year for sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in the country. Numerous new models entered the market, and consumers looked for energy-efficient cars amid skyrocketing petrol and diesel prices.

NEVs include self-charging battery-hybrid electric vehicles (BHEVs/HEVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), and battery-electric vehicles (BEVs, also called fully-electric cars).

The most recent National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) data showed that 3,092 NEVs were sold in South Africa in the first three quarters of 2022.

That works out to over 245% more than the 896 units sold in 2021. The figure will likely have climbed much higher by the end of 2022.

Overall, there were 13 brands selling NEVs in the country during the first nine months of the year.

The traditional hybrid (BHEV) segment made up the vast majority of sales, with 2,648 units registered by September 2022.

This has been thanks to popular models like Toyota’s locally-manufactured Corolla Cross hybrid, Corolla sedan hybrid, the RAV4 hybrid, and Honda’s Fit hybrid hatchback.

With a starting price of R425,400 for the hybrid Corolla Cross, it is the cheapest NEV you can buy new in South Africa right now.

Hybrids like this model have excellent fuel efficiency due to the combination of an internal combustion engine and a large battery.

But Toyota has struggled to keep up with demand for the compact SUV, which outsold the highly-popular VW Polo at one point earlier in the year.

Buyers must put their names on a year-long waiting list. Orders were delayed by flooding at Toyota’s plant in Durban in April, a battery shortage, and the chip shortage before that.

One MyBroadband reader booked his vehicle in February 2022 and is yet to be notified when he can complete the financing for his vehicle.

Popular Chinese manufacturer Haval launched a hybrid version of its highly-popular H6 SUV towards the end of September 2022.

Toyota also updated the Corolla Cross hybrid sedan and rolled out a hybrid version of the Corolla hatchback in November 2022.

Naamsa will only include the sales numbers of these new models in its fourth-quarter figures.

Pure EV sales also shine

Fully-electric models accounted for 350 of the NEVs sold during the first nine months, a much more modest figure, but also up substantially from the 218 sold during the entire 2022.

2022 saw the broadest range of new EV models yet entering the South African market in a year.

These included several Audi e-tron models, multiple Mercedes-Benz EQ variants, and new BMW i-Series models joining the i3 and iX.

During the fourth quarter, the latter added the super-luxurious BMW i7 to its local line-up.

The slower fully-electric adoption rate is expected, considering these cars carry hefty price tags compared to similarly-specced petrol and diesel vehicles due to additional EV import taxes.

In addition, the prevalence of load-shedding and relatively limited public fast-charging infrastructure in the country has not helped quell consumers’ range anxiety.

Research has also shown that, unless you mainly charge from renewable power, a fully-electric vehicle in South Africa has a bigger carbon footprint than a diesel car.

This is thanks to Eskom’s heavy reliance on coal-based power generation.

While plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) were the worst performer among NEVs, with 104 new models registered, this number was still higher than every year from 2018.

The cars in this segment are primarily of the luxurious variety, meaning they typically come with price tags close to or more than R1 million.

Prominent brands competing with PHEVs include BMW, Land Rover, Lexus, and Maserati.

The table and graph below show the number of NEVs sold each year from 2017 to the first nine months of 2022.

New energy vehicle (NEV) sales in South Africa NEV type 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 January 2022 — September 2022 Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) 121 89 72 77 51 104 Traditional hybrid (HEV) 182 55 181 155 627 2,648 Battery/fully-electric (BEV) 68 58 154 92 218 350 Total 371 202 407 324 896 3,092

We’ve compiled a list of all the fully-electric and hybrid models confirmed to launch in South Africa in 2023.

For fully-electric models, Toyota has confirmed the bZ4X crossover will be its first EV in the country and will arrive next year.

Mercedes-Benz also confirmed that it would expand its fully-electric line-up with the EQE SUV in the third quarter of 2023.

In terms of hybrids, Toyota is bringing its Crown Crossover to the country sometime next year.

BMW, Nissan, and Suzuki will also each bring a hybrid model to the market in 2023.

Manufacturers may add more cars to the list below as 2023 progresses, as several car makers have introduced hybrids and EVs at short notice during 2022.

The Volvo EX90 is also destined for South Africa, but is yet to get a launch date, so it is not included in our list.

The same goes for the much-praised EV6 crossover, which Kia executives have said will be available in limited quantities in South Africa.

Haval is also expected to launch its second NEV in the country soon, which will be a hybrid version of the affordably-priced Jolion crossover. However, it has yet to confirm this model’s availability and launch dates.

Audi has also dedicated itself to launching at least one new electric model in South Africa every year, but it’s unclear what this will be in 2023.

Below we have listed all of the fully-electric and hybrid vehicles confirmed for launch in South Africa in 2023.

BMW XM (hybrid)

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV (fully electric)

Nissan Qashqai e-Power (strong hybrid)

Suzuki Grand Vitara (mild hybrid)

Toyota bz4X (fully-electric)

Toyota Crown Crossover (strong hybrid)