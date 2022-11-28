Checkers rolls out first fully electric truck — and it glows in the dark

Shoprite Group says it is the first retailer in the country to pilot a heavy-duty fully-electric truck in its fleet.

The Checkers Hyper-branded Scania Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) boasts nine batteries and solar panels fitted to its roof.

These help support a fully-electric cooling system for its refrigerated carriage, which can fit approximately 16 pallets.

Shoprite said the truck could drive around 350km on a single charge and would be used for local deliveries.

It will be recharged with renewable energy generated by Shoprite’s existing solar installations, which the company recently announced had grown so large it could cover 20 soccer fields.

Shoprite Group chief supply chain officer Andrew Havinga said the acquisition of the company’s first fully-electric truck was one of the ways it aimed to increase the energy efficiency of its fleet and reduce its environmental impact.

One of the standout features of the truck is its glow-in-the-dark signage that makes it more visible at night.

“When exposed to bright (day) light, the signage can absorb and store particles,” Shoprite explained.

“This stored energy is again emitted when its dark, resulting in a glow.”

The truck will be driven by 28-year-old Robin Jooste from Colorado Park in Mitchell’s Plain, pictured below alongside Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

Scania BEV