BMW launching XM hybrid in South Africa for R3.4 million

BMW has announced the pricing for two new cars from its M-series coming to South Africa next year, including the powerful XM plug-in hybrid.

The BMW XM is the company’s first high-performance car with an electrified drive system, and the first new standalone M model since the BMW M1 launched 44 years ago.

“The BMW XM represents a complete reimagining of the high-performance car segment,” the German manufacturer stated.

“It underlines the ability of BMW M GmbH to break with established conventions and push boundaries to offer fans of the brand the ultimate driving experience.”

The BMX XM uses a 480kW/800Nm hybrid drive system consisting of a V8 petrol engine providing 360kW/650Nm and an electric motor adding 145kW/280Nm.

BMW claims the XM takes just 4.3 seconds to go from 0—100km/h and boasts a top speed of 250km/h, with an optional M Driver Package taking this to 270km/h.

In all-electric mode, the XM can drive up to 88km on its 25.7kWh battery, which can be charged at up to 7.4kW using AC charging.

If these specifications aren’t powerful enough for you, BMW also plans to launch an XM Label Red in 2023, which will be the company’s most powerful road-legal M model yet, with a 550kW/1,000Nm output.

For the interior, the XM features front seats that BMW said were designed around an “active driving experience”.

It boasts a curved display with a 12.3-inch information monitor and a 14.9-inch control screen in addition to the heads-up display, all of which feature M-branded graphics.

BMW is offering four interior trim options and a “vintage leather” for the upper sections of the instrument panel and doors.

Standard features include ambient lighting, 4-zone automatic climate control, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Among the optional upgrades are a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system boasting a 1,500W amp and four additional speakers in the roof.

BMW South Africa has also confirmed that the new BMW M2 will be available locally in 2023.

BMW said this petrol-powered model would continue the brand’s tradition of sporty models with compact dimensions, first showcased in 1973 with the introduction of the BMW 2002 turbo.

“The new BMW M2 encapsulates the pure joy of driving with its compact dimensions, six-cylinder in-line engine, manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive,” BMW said.

The BMW XM and BMW M2 will debut globally in the second quarter of 2023.

In South Africa, the XM carries an indicative price tag of R3.4 million, while the M2 will set you back R1,503,975.

Below are more images of the BMW XM hybrid.