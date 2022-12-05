US Army testing bullet-resistant electric bakkie

The US Army has started testing a Kevlar-fitted electric bakkie from EV startup Canoo.

The prototype Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) appears to be a modified version of Canoo’s modular pickup truck, first unveiled in early 2021.

The EV boasts at least 200 miles (322km) of range, 600 horsepower, and a maximum payload capacity of 1,800 pounds (816kg).

For better handling in tough environments, the LTV variant also comes with air springs, a raised suspension, and 32-inch tires.

In addition, Canoo has integrated carbon Kevlar into the vehicle’s bodywork, increasing its durability without adding excessive weight.

Kevlar is a strong, heat-resistant synthetic fibre most commonly used in body armour that protects against bullets from handguns but not assault rifles.

For body armour that can protect against rifle fire, a combination of Kevlar and thick metal plates or porcelain pieces are used.

The Canoo has a pull-out bed extension to effectively convert it from a bakkie to a flatbed truck for carrying longer construction material or tactical equipment.

TechCrunch reported the US Army contract is worth $67,500, but should the truck meet or exceed the army’s expectations, it should lead to a much more lucrative deal.

Although Canoo appeared to be in dire straits earlier this year with a looming cash crisis, it has seen a rapid turnaround in recent months with several major contracts.

That includes an agreement to provide 4,500 electric delivery vans to Walmart and crew transportation vehicles to carry astronauts to the Artemis missions’ launch sites.

