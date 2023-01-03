Cheapest hybrid cars you can buy in South Africa

Hybrid and electric vehicle sales in South Africa have risen significantly during 2022, with traditional battery hybrid (BHEV) sales increasing by approximately 320% during the year.

Combined traditional hybrid sales in the first three quarters of 2022 was 2,638 — a marked increase over the 627 sold in 2021.

This is according to National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) data included in its third quarter business review.

Naamsa classifies plug-in hybrids, traditional hybrids, and electric cars as new energy vehicles (NEVs), for which South African sales grew by almost 250% in 2022.

Overall, 896 NEVs were sold in South Africa in 2021 and 3,092 in 2022.

The breakdown of NEVs sold in South Africa this year is as follows:

Plug-in hybrids : 104

: 104 Traditional hybrids : 2,638

: 2,638 Electric vehicles: 350

To illustrate the growth of NEV sales in South Africa over the past five years, Naamsa provided sales stats from 2017 through to the third quarter of 2022.

South African NEV sales 2017 to Q3 2022 Year 2017 Year 2018 Year 2019 Year 2020 Year 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Plug-in hybrid 121 89 72 77 51 32 50 22 Traditional hybrid 182 55 181 155 627 1,257 593 788 Electric 68 58 154 92 218 112 95 143 Total NEVs 371 202 407 324 896 1,401 738 953

Traditional hybrids have performed well compared with plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles over the years, outselling plug-in hybrids every year except in 2018.

However, plug-in hybrids use newer technologies, while the range of electric car models available in South Africa was extremely limited until recently.

The adoption of traditional hybrids in South Africa appears to have accelerated since 2020. From 2017 to 2020, BHEV sales averaged only 143 units a year.

As mentioned previously, this increased to 627 BHEVs in 2021.

Sales accelerated further in the first quarter of 2022 to 1,257 units. Although sales dropped off slightly in the second and third quarters of the year, BHEV sales remain relatively high compared to prior years.

The cheapest BHEV available in South Africa is Toyota’s Corolla Cross 1.8XS Hybrid, for which prices start at R425,400. It generates 72kW of power, with a top speed of 170km/h and a consumption figure of 4.3l/100km.

However, it should be noted that all consumption figures listed in the article are those provided by the manufacturer and are based on a combined cycle.

The cheapest hybrid cars in South Africa, along with their prices and specs, are listed below.

Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 Hybrid XS

Price : From R425,400

: From R425,400 Top speed : 170km/h

: 170km/h Consumption : 4.3l/100km

: 4.3l/100km Power: 72kW/142Nm

Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid XS

Price : From R502,600

: From R502,600 Top speed : 180km/h

: 180km/h Consumption : 3.9l/100km

: 3.9l/100km Power: 72kW/142Nm

Honda Fit Hybrid

Price : From R509,600

: From R509,600 Top speed : 175km/h

: 175km/h Consumption : 3.7l/100km

: 3.7l/100km Power: 72kW/127Nm

Haval H6 HEV

Price : R669,950

: R669,950 Top speed : Not specified

: Not specified Consumption : 5.2l/100km

: 5.2l/100km Power: 179kW/530Nm

Toyota Rav4 Hybrid

Price : From R685,000

: From R685,000 Top speed : 180km/h

: 180km/h Consumption : 4.8l/100km

: 4.8l/100km Power: 131kW/221Nm

