South Africa’s massive petrol and diesel price increases

The fuel pumps were no friends of South African wallets in 2022.

Both the retail petrol and wholesale diesel prices reached record highs during the year, following on from a 2021 that had already seen substantial hikes.

Prices were heavily influenced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing conflict, as Russia is one of the world’s major oil producers.

That sent the Brent crude oil price to its highest levels in more than a decade.

In addition, the US dollar strengthened significantly against other currencies as the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to try and curb inflation.

Since oil is priced in dollars, this effectively further increased oil costs for South Africa.

Other contributing factors to South Africa’s fuel price include annual increases in fuel-related taxes.

The inland retail price of a litre of unleaded 95 petrol shot up from R19.61 in January 2022 to R26.74 by July 2022 — an increase of over 36% in seven months.

Over the same period, the inland wholesale per-litre price of 50ppm diesel surged from R17.25 to R25.53, a jump of 48%.

Had it not been for the government’s decision to temporarily reduce the general fuel levy (GFL), prices between April and July would have been even worse.

From April to June, motorists paid R1.50 less on the GFL, while the discount was reduced to 75 cents for July.

In the case of the latter, the inland price of unleaded 95 would have hit R27.49 had it not been for the GFL discount.

The inland prices of petrol and diesel between January 2022 and December 2022 are shown in the graph below. The coastal prices, while slightly lower, followed the same trends.

Fortunately, the price of petrol has retreated slightly since July 2022.

Unfortunately, there has been little reprieve for diesel, which hit record highs in November.

Despite diesel prices dropping in December, they remained higher than the retail prices of petrol.

The diesel price has a significant knock-on effect on inflation because it is used in trucks that transport food and general goods.

In the past year, several organisations and political parties have called for changes in regulation and pricing calculations to bring down petrol and diesel prices.

Among these include a proposal to deregulate the price of unleaded 93 petrol and allow fuel stations to set their own retail prices, similar to diesel.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy is currently considering this proposal.

The Democratic Alliance and organisations like the Free Market Foundation and Solidarity argue that price competition between petrol stations would benefit consumers.

However, Liquid Fuel Wholesalers Association CEO Peter Morgan has warned this won’t necessarily be the case.

Morgan explained that in countries where petrol prices were deregulated, retailers did not drop their prices because their margins were already scant.

He said there were few places South African petrol station operators could afford to cut prices while maintaining a profitable business.

It would only be exceptionally busy retailers with above-average sales that could shave “a few cents” off the price.

Another concern Morgan raised is that the price of unleaded 93 was effectively capped by unleaded 95.

In a reversal situation, where garages must push up the price of unleaded 93 instead of reducing it, they would likely not be able to go over the 95-octane price, as consumers would simply opt for the cleaner fuel.

Conversely, if the price were to come down substantially and be much less than unleaded 95, it might result in people with cars that should only use the cleaner fuel opting for unleaded 93.

Cutting fuel taxes could help

The Automobile Association of South Africa has specifically highlighted the R2.18 per-litre Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy as a fuel cost component that could be removed or reduced.

Spokesperson Layton Beard said that government should reduce its reliance on the RAF to address the consequences of South Africa’s poor road safety record.

Instead, the government should put more money and effort into reducing the types of accidents for which people have to claim from the RAF through increased safety campaigns, road improvements, and better policing.

Beard said the RAF was poorly managed and badly run, which meant the levies paid to it were sometimes not being applied for what they were intended.

Beard said proposals to scrap the R3.93 per litre GFL in its entirety should not be considered because that levy is critical for other government expenditure.

“The problem is that levy contributes R95 billion a year to the fiscus,” Beard said.

“If they don’t collect that revenue through that mechanism, they will find another way to collect it, and it may hurt consumers in a different way.”

