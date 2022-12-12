Toyota makes electric car with simulated manual transmission

Toyota has built a prototype electric vehicle (EV) that boasts a simulated manual transmission, Car and Driver reports.

The company showcased the EV — a special version of the Lexus UX 300e crossover — to journalists in Europe last week.

It follows a user on BZForums posting that Toyota had filed patents for the manual transmission for EVs in February 2022.

All electric cars currently sold commercially boast automatic transmissions.

South Korean vehicle manufacturer Kia explains that internal combustion engines (ICE) require multiple gears with varying ratios to provide different power outputs.

In manual cars, drivers choose when to shift between these gears themselves, using a clutch to engage and disengage the power transmission from the driving and driven shafts.

An automatic transmission system in an ICE handles the clutch and shifting between these gears on behalf of the driver using one of several mechanisms — including an AMT, CVT, or DCT system.

But electric motors produce consistent torque at any rotation speed within a specific range, so gears aren’t necessary.

Toyota’s solution for a manual electric car transmission system simulates the feel of the clutch and gears shifting with software and engine revving sounds, but does not actually involve any mechanical changes.

While manual cars are still relatively common in South Africa, the transmission type accounts for only around 2% of vehicles in the US.

In the UK, one of the world’s biggest markets for manual cars, sales of cars with automatic transmissions passed manual vehicles in 2019.

With EVs set to become more mainstream globally in the coming years, manual cars’ market share is expected to shrink even further.

Evo magazine has posted the video below, showing the driving experience in the manual electric prototype.