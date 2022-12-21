What’s Next in Motoring — Asif Hoosen discusses the Audi S8

Asif Hoosen is the Head of Retail and Planning for Audi South Africa and boasts a wealth of experience in the automotive and media industries.

He has a strong sense of business and is skilled in various areas – including marketing, product strategies, strategic planning, business planning, operations management, public relations, and customer service.

Before joining the Audi brand in 2020, he honed his skills for 18 years as a part of Volkswagen South Africa.

In this episode of What’s Next, Asif Hoosen discusses the headline features of the new Audi S8 and what sets this vehicle apart from others in its market segment.

He unpacks the S8’s performance levels and how Audi has ensured this vehicle offers phenomenal ride quality.

Hoosen also outlines what Audi fans can look forward to from the popular car brand in 2023.

You can watch the full interview with Asif Hoosen below.