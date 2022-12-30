Waze rolling out new feature that warns users about dangerous roads

The latest beta version of the popular navigation app Waze warns users about dangerous roads, Israeli tech publication Geektime reports.

The app uses historical user reports and other data which suggest a particular route could be more susceptible to vehicle accidents than the average road.

If this is the case, the Waze beta app will now show a “History of crashes” alert shortly before the user starts driving on that road.

This notification will also show how long the dangerous section of the route is.

The section itself will be shown in red instead of the default purple, regardless of the colour of the traffic level and road type indicators.

Waze might not display the notification for roads upon which the user often travels.

In locations where there is more than one dangerous road, it will only show the notification once.

That will likely ensure the user is alert but avoids creating additional anxiety or distractions while they are focused on driving.

Users that don’t like the feature can turn it off using the “History of traffic accidents” option in the “Notifications and reports” section of settings.

It is unclear if or when Waze plans to launch the feature to the general public.

Geektime pointed out that not all beta features make it to the official app, but most that reach this stage of development eventually do, so a rollout is possible within the next few months.