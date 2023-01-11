All the electric vehicles coming to South Africa in 2023 — including the most affordable yet

A slew of new electric vehicles (EVs) is set to roll out in South Africa in 2023.

Last year saw the highest number of new electric car models launched to the local market yet.

Overall, 13 new EVs debuted in South Africa, with new models on offer from three German automotive heavyweights — Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

According to data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, the year also saw sales of new EV cars surge.

350 fully-electric models were sold by the end of September 2022, compared to 218 in the entire 2021 and 154 in 2019.

2020 was an anomaly due to lockdowns significantly reducing vehicle sales.

Carmakers not slowing down on EV launches

At the time of publication, at least nine more EV models were confirmed or likely to make their way to South African showrooms in 2023.

This year’s offering includes a Chinese car praised for its excellent range and extensive features at an affordable price in other markets — GWM’s Ora Cat.

The Porsche/Beetle-looking hatchback is expected to retail in South Africa for around R600,000, based on its UK pricing, which would make it the most affordable fully-electric model in the country.

At the other end of the spectrum is the ultra-luxurious Rolls Royce Spectre, the carmaker’s first-ever fully-electric car.

Alongside GWM and Rolls Royce, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Kia, Toyota, and Volvo are also set to bring some EVs to South African roads.

Below is a list of expected and confirmed EVs for launch in South Africa in 2023.

In instances where more than one variant of a car might be available, we’ve included the specifications of the entry-level and top-end versions.

BMW iX1

Engine power/torque: 230kW/494Nm

230kW/494Nm 0-100km/h: 5.6 seconds

5.6 seconds Range: Up to 440km (WLTP)

Up to 440km (WLTP) Maximum charging speeds: 130kW DC or 22kW AC

130kW DC or 22kW AC Expected launch date: Q2 2023

GWM Ora Cat

Engine power/torque: 126kW/250Nm

126kW/250Nm 0-100km/h: 9.3 seconds

9.3 seconds Range: Up to 501km (WLTP)

Up to 501km (WLTP) Maximum charging speeds: 60kW DC or 6.6kW AC

60kW DC or 6.6kW AC Expected launch date: Q3 2023

Kia EV6 GT

Engine power/torque: 430kW/740Nm

430kW/740Nm 0-100km/h: 3.4 seconds

3.4 seconds Range: Up to 528km

Up to 528km Maximum charging speeds: 350kW DC or 11kW AC

350kW DC or 11kW AC Expected launch date: Sometime in 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan

Engine power/torque: 180kW/550Nm (300 model) or 505kW/1,000Nm (AMG 53 4Matic+)

180kW/550Nm (300 model) or 505kW/1,000Nm (AMG 53 4Matic+) 0-100km/h: 7.3 seconds (300 model) or 3.3 seconds (AMG 53 4Matic+)

7.3 seconds (300 model) or 3.3 seconds (AMG 53 4Matic+) Range: Up to 639km (300 model) or 526km (AMG 53 4Matic+)

Up to 639km (300 model) or 526km (AMG 53 4Matic+) Maximum charging speeds: 170kW DC or 11kW AC

170kW DC or 11kW AC Expected launch date: Sometime in 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Engine power/torque: 215 kW/565 Nm (350+ model) or 300kW/858 Nm (500 4Matic model)

215 kW/565 Nm (350+ model) or 300kW/858 Nm (500 4Matic model) 0-100km/h: 7.5 seconds (350+ model) or 5.3 seconds (500 4Matic model)

7.5 seconds (350+ model) or 5.3 seconds (500 4Matic model) Range: Up to 590km (350+ model) or 547km (500 4Matic model)

Up to 590km (350+ model) or 547km (500 4Matic model) Maximum charging speeds: 173kW DC or 7.4kW AC

173kW DC or 7.4kW AC Expected launch date: Sometime in 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Engine power/torque: 264kW/568Nm (450+ model) or 400kW/858Nm (580 4Matic model)

264kW/568Nm (450+ model) or 400kW/858Nm (580 4Matic model) 0-100km/h: 6.7 seconds (450+ model) or 4.9 seconds (580 4Matic model)

6.7 seconds (450+ model) or 4.9 seconds (580 4Matic model) Range: Up to 490km (450+ model) or 459km (580 4Matic model)

Up to 490km (450+ model) or 459km (580 4Matic model) Maximum charging speeds: 200kW DC or 11kW AC

200kW DC or 11kW AC Expected launch date: Sometime in 2023

Rolls Royce Spectre

Engine power/torque: 430kW/900Nm

430kW/900Nm 0-100km/h: 4.5 seconds

4.5 seconds Range: Up to 520km

Up to 520km Maximum charging speeds: 200kW DC or 11kW AC

200kW DC or 11kW AC Expected launch date: Sometime in 2023

Toyota bz4X

Engine power/torque: 150kW/265Nm (FWD) or 160kW/336Nm (AWD)

150kW/265Nm (FWD) or 160kW/336Nm (AWD) 0-100km/h: 8.4 seconds (FWD) or 7.7 seconds (AWD)

8.4 seconds (FWD) or 7.7 seconds (AWD) Range: Up to 516km (FWD) or 460km (AWD)

Up to 516km (FWD) or 460km (AWD) Maximum charging speeds: 150kW DC or 6.6kW AC

150kW DC or 6.6kW AC Expected launch date: Sometime in 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge