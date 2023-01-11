Hyundai shows off crab-walking Ioniq electric car

After first showing off the technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2018, Hyundai has incorporated e-Corner into an Ioniq 5 EV that was on display at CES 2023, Engadget reports.

While it will likely still be a while until the technology rolls out to production vehicles, its inclusion into the Hyundai EV is a big step forward.

Hyundai Mobis says it plans to start rolling out the technology in 2025.

Hyundai Mobis produces parts for various vehicle manufacturers, so we will likely see other automakers incorporate the technology into their cars.

The e-Corner module enables a car’s wheels to turn in unique ways, including turning 90 degrees to allow the vehicle to drive horizontally — or what Hyundai Mobis describes as “crab driving”.

The feature could prove helpful in busy metropolitans with a high proportion of parallel parking bays.

E-Corner also enables cars to move diagonally, rotate on the spot, and even pull off a pivot turn.

Hyundai Mobis showed off the e-Corner technology’s capabilities in a video posted to YouTube.

