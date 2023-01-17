Great cars launching in South Africa

South African petrol heads and those more electrically inclined have several new vehicles to look forward to in 2023.

Companies like Toyota, Ford, GWM, and Haval plan to launch new vehicles in 2023, including fully electric, hybrid, and internal combustion engine cars.

Notable additions to South Africa’s motoring market include the Ford Ranger Raptor, the GWM Ora Cat, and Toyota’s Crown Crossover.

It should be noted that most of the vehicles listed are new energy vehicles, being either fully electric or featuring hybrid power trains.

This is not surprising as South Africa’s uptake of new energy vehicles has been on the rise recently.

According to data from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, 1,241 more NEVs were sold in South Africa in the first half of 2022 than during the entirety of 2021.

Six great cars expected to arrive in South Africa in 2023 are listed below.

Ford Ranger Raptor

The Ford Ranger Raptor is expected to arrive in South Africa during the first quarter of the year due to delays in importing the model from Thailand.

Ford has opted for a twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 in the new Raptor instead of the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine used in earlier models.

The decision to swap the motor gives the Ranger Raptor a significant power boost.

The newer model produces 292kW of power and 583Nm of torque, compared to the previous generation’s 157kW and 500Nm. Indicative pricing suggests that the Ford Ranger Raptor will cost R1,120,000.

Haval Jolion S

Haval introduced the “S” variant of its popular Jolion lineup to South Africa on 17 January 2023.

The new model features upgraded performance, a more sophisticated rear suspension setup, and “S” aesthetics, including black 18-inch alloys, side-mirror caps, and roof rails.

According to the manufacturer, the uprated turbocharged 1.5-litre engine produces 130kW of power, 270Nm of torque, and averages 7.5 litres/100km.

Mazda CX-60

Mazda will launch the CX-60 — its first plug-in hybrid and most powerful road car ever — in South Africa during the first half of 2023.

While South African specifications aren’t confirmed yet, the CX-60 is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine connected to a 100kW electric motor and 17.8kWh battery.

Combined, the power train produces 221kW of power and 500Nm of torque. Fuel consumption is claimed to be as low as 1.5l/100km.

Rolls Royce Spectre

The Rolls Royce Spectre is the manufacturer’s first exclusively electric car — the first step in its transition towards an entirely electric product line, which it hopes to achieve by 2030.

According to Rolls Royce, the Spectre’s battery will be large enough to provide a range of up to 520km, and its electric motors push out some impressive stats.

The Rolls Royce Spectre will produce 430kW of power and 900Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0 to 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Toyota Crown Crossover

The Toyota Crown — one of the manufacturer’s longest-standing models — will make its way to South Africa in the form of the Crossover this year.

The Crown model launching locally will feature a parallel-hybrid system and will be Toyota’s fifth partially-electrified model in the country.

It has a combined power output of 265kW, provided by its 2.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors. Its combined torque figure is 544Nm, and Toyota says its fuel consumption is around 4.5l/100km.

GWM Ora Cat

The Chinese GWM Ora Cat has received praise for its excellent range and impressive features at an affordable price in other parts of the world.

Based on its UK pricing, the electric hatchback is expected to retail in South Africa for around R600,000, meaning it could be the most affordable fully-electric car available in South Africa when launched.

It features a range of up to 501km, 126kW of power, 250Nm of torque, and a zero to 100km/h time of 9.3 seconds. GWM’s Ora Cat launch in South Africa is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023.