Bakkies launching in South Africa in 2023

South Africans in the market for a new bakkie in 2023 have a lot to look forward to, including a high-power Ford Raptor, a plug-in-hybrid JAC double-cab, and an updated Volkswagen Amarok.

Other manufacturers that could launch new bakkies in South Africa include Renault and Chery, with the latter aiming to take on the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger in South Africa.

Renault’s addition to the bakkie market will be the Oroch single-cab, which has proven to be popular in other African countries like Nigeria. It will compete with half-tonne models from Nissan, Chevrolet, and Fiat.

The most powerful bakkie listed in this article is the Ford Ranger Raptor, which produces almost 300kW of power and 583Nm of torque thanks to Ford’s decision to swap its 2.0-litre diesel for a 3.0-litre petrol V6.

Five bakkies expected to launch in South Africa in 2023 are summarised below.

Ford Ranger Raptor

Ford is expected to launch the latest Ranger Raptor rendition in South Africa in the first quarter of 2023.

The top-end Ranger was set to launch towards the end of 2022. However, Ford faced challenges importing the model from Thailand, resulting in a delayed launch.

The manufacturer has swapped the engine in the Ranger Raptor destined for South Africa’s shores. It has done away with the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine in favour of a twin-turbo 3.0-litre petrol V6.

This gives the bakkie a significant power boost.

The newer model produces 292kW of power and 583Nm of torque — up from 157kW and 500Nm in the previous generation.

Indicative pricing suggests that the Ford Ranger Raptor will cost around R1,120,000.

JAC Motors T9 Hunter

In December 2022, JAC Motors announced that it would bring its new T9 Hunter double-cab bakkie to South Africa in 2023.

It will be available in four models, including 4×2 and 4×4 variations and a choice between a turbocharged 2.0-litre diesel and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain.

The 2.0-litre turbo-diesel produces 125kW and 410Nm, and power is sent to its wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Performance figures for the PHEV model are yet to be revealed.

Inside, the double-cab bakkie will feature a 10.5-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support and a 7-inch driver screen.

JAC Motors also plans on launching a fully-electric version of the bakkie in 2024.

Renault Oroch single-cab

Renault initially anticipated an Oroch single-cab bakkie launch in South Africa in late 2022, according to reports from TopAuto and News24.

However, the launch appears to have been delayed, but the half-tonne bakkie is still expected to land in South Africa soon — possibly later this year.

It is based on the popular Renault Duster crossover and will only be available in single-cab form in South Africa.

The Renault Oroch already launched in several other African countries, such as Nigeria, where it is available with a 1.6-litre or 2.0-litre petrol engine.

The 1.6-litre model produces 82kW of power and 148Nm of torque, and the larger capacity engine outputs 107kW and 198Nm.

Depending on the model, the engine drives either only the front or all four wheels.

Volkswagen Amarok

The next generation of the Volkswagen Amarok will be available in four trim levels — Life, Style, Adventura, and PanAmerica — when it launches in South Africa in the first quarter of 2023.

The manufacturer has increased the length and wheelbase of the bakkie by 96mm and 173mm, respectively.

In South Africa, the new Amaroks will be available with a choice of three engines — a turbocharged four-cylinder petrol and two more-powerful turbo-diesel powerplants.

The petrol engine produces 110kW of power, while the two turbo-diesel motors can produce 155kW and 184kW.

The Amaroks that launch locally will also feature Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system and a ten-speed automatic transmission.

The top-of-the-range Amarok PanAmerica boasts a Harman-Kardon sound system, ambient lighting, 18-inch black alloys with all-terrain tyres, an area-view camera, and heated seats.

Chery Tiggo Bakkie

Chery has plans to develop two unibody bakkies that will launch in South Africa, according to a Cars.co.za report.

The company is also considering a body-on-frame model to take on the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger.

“According to our planning, we will develop two pick-ups. One small-medium sized, the other is a large one, with electric or PHEV [powertrains]. That is something we are planning for,” Chery International executive vice president Charlie Zhang said.

Unfortunately, little is known about the manufacturer’s plans to launch the bakkies in South Africa.

Chinese car brands like Chery and Haval are increasing in popularity in South Africa, and the move to manufacture bakkies for the country could be promising for Chery.

