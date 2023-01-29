South African motorists must pay secret fees “snuck into” car loans

The Pretoria High Court has ruled in favour of car dealership and vehicle loan financers wanting to add “on-the-road” fees, such as pre-delivery checks and valets, to finance agreements, Times Live reports.

The National Credit Regulator (NCR), since 2017, has been fighting to have such fees ruled out, as it believes the National Credit Act (NCA) doesn’t make provision for these charges.

South African car buyers have raised concerns that the fees are added to purchase and loan agreements with no indication of how they were determined.

The NCR had issued a compliance notice to Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) over on-the-road and service fees totalling R8,436 in 2017.

The National Consumer Tribunal (NCT) confirmed that the notice instructed the financial services provider to stop adding such fees to finance plans and to refund customers who had paid the extra costs.

It also issued notices to Mercedes-Benz Financial Services (MBFS) and BMW Financial Services (BMWFS), but cancelled them later.

The North Gauteng High Court ruled against the NCT and NCR across the board.

“The appeal lodged by Volkswagen Financial Services in case number A 104/2019 is upheld with costs,” judge Patrick Malungana stated.

“The cross-appeal by the NCR in the Volkswagen Financial Services in case number A104/2019 is dismissed with costs. The appeal lodged by the NCR against the decision of the NCT in the Mercedes Benz Financial Services in A289/2022 is dismissed with costs.”

“The appeal lodged by the NCR against the decision of the NCT in the BMW Financial Services in case number A288/2021 is dismissed with costs.”

Malungana explained the car dealerships implemented the costs rather than the credit providers.

Citing section 101 of the National Credit Act, Malungana said a credit agreement mustn’t require payment by the consumer of any money or other consideration, except the principal debt — the amount set out in terms of the contract.

“The financiers have correctly argued that the NCA does not contain any prohibition on what amounts may be financed by the credit provider at the request of the consumer,” he wrote.

Therefore, South African dealerships can continue adding extra fees to cash and finance deals. Car buyers also won’t be refunded the fees with interest as per the NCT’s initial ruling.

However, one of the three judges who heard the matter, judge Graham Moshoana, disagreed, warning that on-the-road fees could be “snuck into” credit agreements if the credit provers’ preferred interpretation is enforced.

It should be noted that this is the same concern that car buyers have over the fees — namely that they are slotted into finance agreements without any indication of how it was determined.

